How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 10 2023, 12.33pm
Financial help has become available for Dundee households suffering from fuel poverty. Image: Shutterstock
Financial help has become available for Dundee households suffering from fuel poverty. Image: Shutterstock

A financial scheme to help Dundee householders with energy costs has been re-launched.

The latest round of Fuel Well Dundee – a grant scheme to reduce energy poverty – has been launched by Dundee City Council.

As well as direct payments, it offers energy and debt advice, maximising income and employment support.

Householders receive a payment of up to £150 towards fuel costs.

Rising energy costs are impacting local families. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

This funding is part of the Scottish Government package to support individuals affected by rising fuel costs and the cost of living.

Who can apply?

You do not need to receive welfare benefits to apply.

It is open to anyone who has capital or savings under £16,000, has a low or moderate income, or spends more than 10% of their household income on fuel.

Eligible single people or couples without children will receive £100 and households with children will get £150.

A council spokesman said as well as the original focus on low income families, there is an opportunity to extend help to families both those in and out of work, if they fall into the below categories:

• Struggling with unmanageable debt alongside higher energy costs

• Dealing with a disability or long-term health condition causing them spend
more on heating

• Have seen housing and energy costs rise to the point they are getting into long-term debt or are in danger of missing rent or mortgage payments

Applications can be made on the council’s website.

Dundee’s response to cost of living crisis

Council leader John Alexander said: “Fuel Well Dundee is one of
the key pillars of the city’s response to the cost of living crisis this winter.

“During these colder months, we know how challenging it is for people to heat their
homes. Bills have risen massively, as have other household costs.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“This scheme has directly helped over 10,000 households struggling with their fuel
bills in Dundee, and I’m pleased to see that it’s being opened up to even more.

“This crisis is impacting on everyone – young and old, individuals and families,
people in or out of work. So if you are struggling then please get in touch and see if
Fuel Well Dundee can help.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen after sealing their place in the final. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy Final: Venue, TV details and kick-off time revealed for Raith Rovers…
Perth Harbour.
Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes
One of The Mantuary's free haircut vouchers in Dundee. Image: The Mantuary
Haircut100: Dundee barber hides vouchers for 100 free haircuts across city
The overnight roadworks will be in place for a fortnight. Image: Google
Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth in January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth's Chinese New Year event
Neil Stewart's Route Map illustrates his journey through Scotland. Image: Neil Stewart.
What's On: Scottish Artist Neil Stewart's exhibition Narrative Arks marries printmaking and sound
Charlie Dore, right, is joined on her latest album and tour by long-time cohort Julian Littman.
GIG GUIDE: Charlie Dore brings her folk-pop to Scotland
Roadworks are to take place on this section of the A9 near Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View
A9 drivers face 10 days of disruption during roadworks near Pitlochry
East Fife Supporters Trust is looking to acquire a majority shareholding in the club. Image: SNS.
East Fife Supporters Trust to set up working group to assess potential community takeover…

