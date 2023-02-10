How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A financial scheme to help Dundee householders with energy costs has been re-launched.

The latest round of Fuel Well Dundee – a grant scheme to reduce energy poverty – has been launched by Dundee City Council.

As well as direct payments, it offers energy and debt advice, maximising income and employment support.

Householders receive a payment of up to £150 towards fuel costs.

This funding is part of the Scottish Government package to support individuals affected by rising fuel costs and the cost of living.

Who can apply?

You do not need to receive welfare benefits to apply.

It is open to anyone who has capital or savings under £16,000, has a low or moderate income, or spends more than 10% of their household income on fuel.

Eligible single people or couples without children will receive £100 and households with children will get £150.

A council spokesman said as well as the original focus on low income families, there is an opportunity to extend help to families both those in and out of work, if they fall into the below categories:

• Struggling with unmanageable debt alongside higher energy costs

• Dealing with a disability or long-term health condition causing them spend

more on heating

• Have seen housing and energy costs rise to the point they are getting into long-term debt or are in danger of missing rent or mortgage payments

Applications can be made on the council’s website.

Dundee’s response to cost of living crisis

Council leader John Alexander said: “Fuel Well Dundee is one of

the key pillars of the city’s response to the cost of living crisis this winter.

“During these colder months, we know how challenging it is for people to heat their

homes. Bills have risen massively, as have other household costs.

“This scheme has directly helped over 10,000 households struggling with their fuel

bills in Dundee, and I’m pleased to see that it’s being opened up to even more.

“This crisis is impacting on everyone – young and old, individuals and families,

people in or out of work. So if you are struggling then please get in touch and see if

Fuel Well Dundee can help.”