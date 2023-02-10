Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes

By Stephen Eighteen and Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 10 2023, 12.35pm Updated: February 10 2023, 12.42pm
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour.

A senior council officer believes Perth could become the next Tayside city to undergo a major waterfront redevelopment.

Perth and Kinross members this week instructed officers to test the market for a private company to take over Perth Harbour on a long lease.

But if this fails the port will close after operating out of Friarton Road since the late 1840s.

Aerial photo of Perth Harbour looking north west from May 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

At the full council meeting it was also agreed to encourage other options for the harbour including recreational use.

Potential housing developments have been ruled out because much of the land is outside a flood defence area.

Mix of business and river use

Leisure use could connect the harbour to Perth’s Moncreiffe Island, believes PKC’s head of planning and development David Littlejohn.

“I think it would be a mix of business spaces, offices, perhaps some hospitality, informal leisure,” he said.

“Perhaps linking across to the island, looking at river use, watersports, kayaking all within the immediate harbour area.

“I think it can be done safely without impeding on some of the industrial use that takes place around the harbour.”

Dundee Waterfront ‘halfway through’

The council’s planning chief told councillors he had experience of waterfront regeneration in both Aberdeenshire and Shetland.

David Littlejohn. Image: DC Thomson.

He said: “It’s a long-term process. Dundee Waterfront alone is a 30-year vision to regenerate and it’s about halfway through.”

Mr Littlejohn said redeveloping the harbour would involve “careful consideration as and when leases come up for renewal about the best use for that asset as and when that’s an opportunity.”

He added: “It would be a long-term process but I think there’s some real potential for informal use in and around the harbour in the interim period.”

This followed a report by Barbara Renton, executive director for communities, who suggested the harbour could be replaced by water-based leisure facilities such as sailing, boating and water sports.

But Perthshire butcher Simon Howie, who argues that the harbour has a future, dismissed this notion as “fanciful” due to fragmented ownership of the land.

Area already has water activity centre

One of the harbour’s neighbours is the charity-run Willowgate Activity Centre.

Billed as ‘Perthshire’s premier water based centre’, activities provided include canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, raft building, bush craft and archery.

Team-building events, guided kayak river trips, birthday parties, adult evenings, stag and hen events and highland games are also available.

Courier reporter Gayle Ritchie tries out one of the activities at Willowgate Activity Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Facilities include a classroom, meeting room, showers and changing rooms, equipment storage containers and a teaching lochan for water sports.

Storage containers with electricity are available for groups to store their equipment and have a base at the activity centre.

Adam Burns, manager of the centre, said: “The Tay has a lot of potential, and the harbour has a lot of potential.

“We are super-keen to see where that might go.

“It would be great to see the river used more and however we can help with that would be great.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
