Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

Publicans in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews have welcomed moves to allow them to keep pavement tables outside their businesses.

Council rules forced Steve Cumming, owner of The Ship Inn in Broughty Ferry, to remove tables and a wooden shelter outside his premises last year.

While Criterion owner Steve Latto in St Andrews said any move to cut outdoor seating at his business could lead to job losses.

Scottish Government ministers have now confirmed hospitality businesses will be able to place tables and chairs on the pavement without submitting a planning application The measure comes into force at the end of March.

Criterion owner Steve Latto said the move brings Scotland into line with the approach taken in England.

He said: “They have the same legislation in place. It is very welcome, particularly coming into the better weather for us. It is certainly a positive step forward.”

The Criterion could have lost its outdoor seating as part of a wider shake up of the South Street layout in the Fife town. He said there had been a culture shift on outdoor seating, especially among older customers.

“Absolutely. People are much more willing to sit outside than before the pandemic.

“We will now work with the council to create areas that are nice and that are accessible to everyone.”

‘Great news’ for Broughty Ferry’s Ship Inn

Steve Cumming at the Ship Inn welcomed the prospect of less red tape.

He said: “Just for a pavement table licence, you actually have to apply for a permit in Dundee — that includes a seven-page guidance document.

“So anything that makes life easier is a bonus, without a shadow of a doubt. It’s great news.”

The Ship Inn owner said some customers still feel safer outside

“I don’t feel Covid is over; people are still wary of it. People like eating and drinking outside more now in all weather.

“I think anything that can facilitate that is more than welcome. All businesses, including licensed premises, are under massive pressure.”

Councils will retain powers to prevent and deal with obstructions that make it difficult for people to access pavements safely and effectively.

That includes people in wheelchairs or with visual impairments, or families with children in pushchairs.

Planning minister Tom Arthur said: “More flexible use of outdoor space can help the hospitality industry recover from the pandemic and cost crisis.

“It will also make city and town centres more attractive and welcoming.”