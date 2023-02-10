Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

By PJ Meiklem & Jake Keith
February 10 2023, 1.13pm
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Publicans in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews have welcomed moves to allow them to keep pavement tables outside their businesses.

Council rules forced Steve Cumming, owner of The Ship Inn in Broughty Ferry, to remove tables and a wooden shelter outside his premises last year.

While Criterion owner Steve Latto in St Andrews said any move to cut outdoor seating at his business could lead to job losses.

Scottish Government ministers have now confirmed hospitality businesses will be able to place tables and chairs on the pavement without submitting a planning application The measure comes into force at the end of March.

Criterion owner Steve Latto said the move brings Scotland into line with the approach taken in England.

He said: “They have the same legislation in place. It is very welcome, particularly coming into the better weather for us. It is certainly a positive step forward.”

The Criterion could have lost its outdoor seating as part of a wider shake up of the South Street layout in the Fife town. He said there had been a culture shift on outdoor seating, especially among older customers.

“Absolutely. People are much more willing to sit outside than before the pandemic.

“We will now work with the council to create areas that are nice and that are accessible to everyone.”

‘Great news’ for Broughty Ferry’s Ship Inn

Steve Cumming at the Ship Inn welcomed the prospect of less red tape.

He said: “Just for a pavement table licence, you actually have to apply for a permit in Dundee — that includes a seven-page guidance document.

“So anything that makes life easier is a bonus, without a shadow of a doubt. It’s great news.”

Tables outside Ship Inn in Broughty Ferry. Image: Jake Keith/DC Thomson.

The Ship Inn owner said some customers still feel safer outside

“I don’t feel Covid is over; people are still wary of it. People like eating and drinking outside more now in all weather.

“I think anything that can facilitate that is more than welcome. All businesses, including licensed premises, are under massive pressure.”

Councils will retain powers to prevent and deal with obstructions that make it difficult for people to access pavements safely and effectively.

That includes people in wheelchairs or with visual impairments, or families with children in pushchairs.

Planning minister Tom Arthur said: “More flexible use of outdoor space can help the hospitality industry recover from the pandemic and cost crisis.

“It will also make city and town centres more attractive and welcoming.”

