VIDEO: Behind the scenes at Forfar Athletic as Ray McKinnon’s ‘hard work plus fun’ blueprint inspires high-flying Loons

Ray McKinnon came through the ranks as a Dundee United player during the Jim McLean era, when the legendary former boss ruled Tannadice with an iron fist.

But while McKinnon believes McLean’s methods ‘lit a fire’ inside him, he is no longer convinced they’d work with modern-day players.

That’s why the Forfar boss has evolved his own coaching methods that merge hard work and fun.

And it’s working.

With six wins out of seven, Forfar have gone from bottom of League Two into a play-off spot since McKinnon’s appointment in November.

McKinnon opened the doors at Forfar’s Station Park to Courier Sport to film his side in training on Thursday.

And the ‘fun + hard-work’ mantra was clearly apparent.

“I’m a hands on manager,” said McKinnon.

“I love to coach and love being on the training field.

“Putting that tracksuit on after being out for so long is a great feeling. The training pitch is where I feel most comfortable.

“The atmosphere is good. We create a good atmosphere wherever they go and I think that’s important to players.

“We want them to feel happy when they come to training.

“They are young lads. I’ve got two boys myself and sort of treat the players like my kids.

“I grew up working with a different mindset because we were ruled by fear at Dundee United. Wee Jim McLean was a tyrant.

“You had to show something all the time.

“Your back was up and you continually felt like you had a point to prove. It was a case of ‘I’ll show you.’

“If you did one thing wrong in a game he’d haul you off!

“It worked for me. It lit a fire inside of me but it’s a different era.

“If you try to implement that sort of mentality now you’ll get nowhere so it’s about striking a positive balance between hard work and fun.”

Ray McKinnon has given us ‘freedom to express ourselves’ at Forfar

Forfar ace Stefan McCluskey, who netted the winner in last week’s 2-1 victory over Stranraer, added: “The gaffer has given players confidence and freedom.

“That’s half the battle. When you are a footballer you just want to go and play football.

“As long as you work hard and do the right things in training you can’t complain.

“Something had to change. We didn’t start the season well and weren’t working hard enough in the first six games.

“We found ourselves bottom.

“It doesn’t matter what level you are at – amateur, junior or professional – you are bottom for a reason. If you are bottom of the league then you are bottom for a reason.

“But the squad is good enough to be pushing for promotion and to play in League One. We have to prove that every week.”