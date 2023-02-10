REVIEW: Tender journey into the lost, very human, world of dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Tender journey into the lost, very human, world of dementia

By David Pollock
February 10 2023, 2.00pm
The Man In The Submarine is a tender exploration of dementia.
The Man In The Submarine is a tender exploration of dementia.

An unnamed young man bobs around in the ocean, in a broken and deserted submarine whose shell is ready to crack at any moment.

Around him, anthropomorphic jellyfish and pufferfish bob past, bubbling at him in a language he can’t comprehend.

Meanwhile, two elderly people live out their lives in a residential care home for people with dementia.

One, a man named William, seems almost fine, and can recite whole poems by Wordsworth to his daughter Claire.

Unnerving lapses

His lapses, when they come – for example, forgetting she was the one who gave him the bunch of daffodils he’s holding two minutes before – seem even more unnerving.

A woman named Annie, meanwhile, proudly if absent-mindedly proclaims the biography of a woman named Mrs Jones while her nurse Sandra attempts to hoover around her.

It’s a sad sight, but there’s also easy humour in Annie crumbling a handful of biscuit crumbs where Sandra has just cleaned.

Dyfan Dwyfor’s performance as the man in the submarine is packed with energy.

Gradually, the stories of these characters come together.

Wonderful but poignantly dotty Annie (Anne Lacey) imagines Claire is her wife.

It’s a funny moment which reveals the sad truth that Annie relives the pain of her once-stigmatised relationship and her wife’s death over and over.

Meanwhile, the man in the submarine (Dyfan Dwyfor) echoes what’s going on inside William’s (Brendan Charleson) head, where he feels his mind is a cup of fresh tea that’s about to be poured into the ocean.

Lost, but very human

As both Claire and Sandra, Laura Dalgleish balances the lost but very human elder characters, while Dwyfor’s performance is packed with physical energy.

If it seems almost too much at times, then we can only imagine what’s happening inside the gently rocking William’s head.

Lu Kemp and Chris Stuart Wilson direct heart and physical tenderness into the characters, from a script by Laila Noble.

She is the worthy  inaugural winner of the Byre’s inaugural St Andrews Playwriting Award in association with Perth Theatre, Playwrights’ Studio Scotland and the University of St Andrews.

The Man in the Submarine is at Perth Theatre until Saturday, February 11. www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com

 

