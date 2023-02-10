Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after a collision in Cowdenbeath on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Broad street, close to the junction with High Street.

Emergency services including police and an ambulance were called to the scene in what has been described as a “serious road crash”.

It is understood the injured woman was hit by the car.

The road was blocked off as paramedics attended to the casualty before she was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The extent of her injuries are not yet known.

A police statement said: “Broad Street in Cowdenbeath is closed as emergency services deal with a serious road crash.

“Around 1.30pm, police received a report of a road crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in Broad Street.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one woman has been taken to hospital.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a number of police vehicles at the scene as well as an ambulance.

Broad Street in Cowdenbeath remains closed as officers continue to investigate.

Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes and buses are being diverted.

A stagecoach tweet said: “Due to an ongoing incident on Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, Service 19, 19A and 33 will divert via Foulford Road and Hill of Beath.”