Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant

By Jake Keith
February 10 2023, 3.29pm Updated: February 10 2023, 3.31pm
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A man removed from his post as Tayside’s period dignity officer has appeared at a tribunal hearing after accusing his employers of sex discrimination.

Jason Grant’s appointment last year sparked outrage with critics adamant the job — designed to promote period dignity — should have been given to a woman.

The former personal trainer has sued the organisations that hired him for the £33,000 a year job after they axed the role under huge public pressure.

Mr Grant attended an employment tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML.

It’s the first time he has been pictured publicly since the backlash over his appointment.

Preliminary hearing in Jason Grant case

The preliminary hearing only dealt with procedural aspects of the case with dates for the full hearing still to be confirmed.

But it’s understood there is a dispute over whether all those involved in creating the role should respond in the case.

Jason Grant.

He was hired on a fixed-term two-year contract by a working group comprising of Dundee & Angus College as the “host employer”, councils in Dundee and Angus, and Perth College.

Each of the organisations were represented individually in the hearing by lawyers.

It’s understood Dundee City Council, Angus Council, and Perth College are arguing the sole respondent should be Dundee & Angus College.

The working group and MML declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

The case will only progress once the issue has been resolved.

The hearing, which was closed to the media and the public, was held in the Greenmarket’s Endeavour House.

The organisation recently moved to the upgraded building from Compass House next door.

How did the case end up at a tribunal?

The role was created after the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021 was introduced.

It meant Scotland was the first country in the world where public institutions are legally enforced to provide free period products.

Mr Grant was to act as the lead figure in spreading the word on access to products for women and girls.

One of his key roles was to reduce the stigma around menstruation and period products.

But the PR announcement in August, which heralded the creation of the role as “pioneering”, was criticised by many including Tennis legend Martina Navratilova and women’s charities.

Jason Grant, middle, alongside MML head of employment Ryan Russell, right, and MML’s Jay Lawson. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The Czech sports star took to Twitter to blast the decision to appoint a man as “f******g ridiculous”.

The working group then axed the role days later and has stood by the decision, blaming “threats and abuse of individuals”.

Mr Grant however feels the move was based solely on his gender, which would be an act of discrimination under the Equality Act.

If the case does not settle, it would result in a full hearing putting the whole saga under the microscope, likely taking place over two weeks.

Mr Grant would speak as a witness as would members of the working group and whoever else is considered important to the decision making process.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
Financial help has become available for Dundee households suffering from fuel poverty. Image: Shutterstock
How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty
Post Thumbnail
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
Dee Gardens, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee heroin dealer slammed by sheriff after city drug death probe
Daisy Downie, Dundee fungi fan alongside a 'clicker' from HBO's The Last of Us
Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash The Last of Us

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
5
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
7
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – 'Bad law' at Holyrood
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly

Editor's Picks

Most Commented