Dundee mental health charity’s five ways to wellbeing

Dundee’s Wellbeing Works will soon be celebrating its 100th birthday.

They provide one-to-one support and group activities to help people while promoting better mental health and wellbeing.

As a non-profit organisation it fulfils an important role in the city for those in need.

Wellbeing Works is contracted by the Health and Social Care Partnership to deliver support services for adults in Dundee.

The charitable organisation is based at the Wellgate Centre and has a team of 12 staff plus volunteers.

Wendy Callander, executive director of the operation said: “People are referred to us by other mental health providers, GPs, community mental health teams but we also have people referring themselves.”

Wellbeing Works currently has a case load of around 156 people.

Wellbeing Works helps the community

The staff at Wellbeing Works see several common themes across the people they help.

“They are often lonely or isolated, are experiencing loss or anxiety, they have little structure or routine, and their confidence, self-esteem and mood is fairly low.

“We have an extensive programme of activities that helps to tackle these issues for those who attend.

“Activities are designed to help build connections with others.”

The executive director said demand for the services of Wellbeing Works is fairly steady.

She went on: “People come to us for many different reasons.

“Some will need long-term support. Others might just need some information or a perhaps attend the Well Ahead course.

“This steady flow through means that so far we have been able to give people the support when they need it.”

100 years of service

Wellbeing Works used to be known as Dundee Association for Mental Health (DAMH), which started in 1925.

Wendy said that the organisation was originally set up to relieve suffering for the mentally ill, through awarding funding.

“Our records are patchy up until the 1960s, but we know DAMH worked closely with Dundee Royal Liff Hospital and Strathmartine Hospital.

“In 2019 we rebranded, changing our name to Wellbeing Works to better reflect our ethos and values, focusing on wellbeing instead of illness.”

Five ways to wellbeing

The executive director said the services provided are based on a model called five ways to wellbeing.

These are:

connect with others

be more active

learn something new

take notice

give

Activities include bingo or dominoes; music, arts and crafts and photography; mindfulness, relaxation and chair yoga; and workshops.

Last year, Wellbeing Works introduced a new project, the community toolbox.

This is a library of things that members can borrow instead of buying.

These include power tools, carpet cleaners, camping equipment, gazebos, party packs, baking equipment, sewing machines, and many other things.

Wendy explained: “We know that many people in our community cannot afford to buy these items.

“Having access to them to carry out a repair or hang a curtain rail will mean their home is more comfortable.”

She said the pandemic had definitely helped to increase awareness of mental health, and more people are now talking about it.

“We have a range of training courses we can deliver for local groups or businesses, to help demystify mental health.

“We have seen an increase in demand for these short courses, and we are delighted to be able to help.”

Looking ahead

Wendy says she has a fabulous team at Wellbeing Works.

Looking to the future for the organisation, she said her team will keep doing what they are good at – improving the mental health and wellbeing of local people.

“And, before too long, we will start planning our exhibition of 100 years of mental health in Dundee 2025.”