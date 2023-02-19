Dundee mental health charity’s five ways to wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee mental health charity’s five ways to wellbeing

By Ian Forsyth
February 19 2023, 9.00am Updated: February 19 2023, 1.49pm
Wellbeing Works is set to celebrate its centenary. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Wellbeing Works is set to celebrate its centenary. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Dundee’s Wellbeing Works will soon be celebrating its 100th birthday.

They provide one-to-one support and group activities to help people while promoting better mental health and wellbeing.

As a non-profit organisation it fulfils an important role in the city for those in need.

Wellbeing Works is contracted by the Health and Social Care Partnership to deliver support services for adults in Dundee.

The charitable organisation is based at the Wellgate Centre and has a team of 12 staff plus volunteers.

Wendy Callander, executive director of the operation said: “People are referred to us by other mental health providers, GPs, community mental health teams but we also have people referring themselves.”

Wellbeing Works currently has a case load of around 156 people.

Wellbeing Works helps the community

The staff at Wellbeing Works see several common themes across the people they help.

“They are often lonely or isolated, are experiencing loss or anxiety, they have little structure or routine, and their confidence, self-esteem and mood is fairly low.

“We have an extensive programme of activities that helps to tackle these issues for those who attend.

“Activities are designed to help build connections with others.”

The team at Wellbeing Works provide a vital community service to those most in need of mental health guidance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

The executive director said demand for the services of Wellbeing Works is fairly steady.

She went on: “People come to us for many different reasons.

“Some will need long-term support. Others might just need some information or a perhaps attend the Well Ahead course.

“This steady flow through means that so far we have been able to give people the support when they need it.”

100 years of service

Wellbeing Works used to be known as Dundee Association for Mental Health (DAMH), which started in 1925.

Wendy said that the organisation was originally set up to relieve suffering for the mentally ill, through awarding funding.

“Our records are patchy up until the 1960s, but we know DAMH worked closely with Dundee Royal Liff Hospital and Strathmartine Hospital.

“In 2019 we rebranded, changing our name to Wellbeing Works to better reflect our ethos and values, focusing on wellbeing instead of illness.”

Five ways to wellbeing

The executive director said the services provided are based on a model called five ways to wellbeing.

These are:

  • connect with others
  • be more active
  • learn something new
  • take notice
  • give

Activities include bingo or dominoes; music, arts and crafts and photography; mindfulness, relaxation and chair yoga; and workshops.

Last year, Wellbeing Works introduced a new project, the community toolbox.

This is a library of things that members can borrow instead of buying.

These include power tools, carpet cleaners, camping equipment, gazebos, party packs, baking equipment, sewing machines, and many other things.

The Wellbeing Works premises is located in the Wellgate Shopping Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Wendy explained: “We know that many people in our community cannot afford to buy these items.

“Having access to them to carry out a repair or hang a curtain rail will mean their home is more comfortable.”

She said the pandemic had definitely helped to increase awareness of mental health, and more people are now talking about it.

“We have a range of training courses we can deliver for local groups or businesses, to help demystify mental health.

“We have seen an increase in demand for these short courses, and we are delighted to be able to help.”

Looking ahead

Wendy says she has a fabulous team at Wellbeing Works.

Looking to the future for the organisation, she said her team will keep doing what they are good at – improving the mental health and wellbeing of local people.

“And, before too long, we will start planning our exhibition of 100 years of mental health in Dundee 2025.”

