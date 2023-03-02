‘Inspirational’ deaf Dundee teenager nominated for top award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An “inspirational” deaf Dundee teenager and a Broughty Ferry chef are finalists in this year’s Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

Katie Phinn, who was born deaf and has a cochlear implant, has overcome a number of barriers to thrive on a foundation apprenticeship at Claypotts Castle Primary School.

The 19-year-old worked with both deaf and hearing children, using British sign language to make an inclusive environment.

Choosing a foundation apprenticeship in her sixth year at Braeview Academy gave Katie the confidence to pursue her dreams of a career in education.

The Dundee teenager now wants to inspire other deaf youngsters.

She said: “The foundation apprenticeship helped me see a clear path for the future.

“It helped me grow in confidence and develop communication skills to work with both hearing and deaf children.

“Staff told me that the children were very excited when they knew I was coming in. That really motivated me.

“I didn’t have any deaf role models when I was growing up, so I was really happy to show deaf children what they can achieve.”

‘An inspiration’ to young deaf people

Katie is now enrolled on a full-time NC early education course. She hopes to progress to a modern apprenticeship.

She is nominated in the foundation apprentice of the year category at the awards.

Elaine Stewart, head of curriculum for children and young people at Dundee & Angus College, said: “Her passion and enthusiasm for working with children really shone through.

“She had an outstanding impact on the children, especially the deaf children, she worked with, who saw her as an inspirational role model.”

Broughty Ferry chef’s appetite for success

Meanwhile, sous chef Ethan O’Hare’s appetite for learning is showing young people how apprenticeships are a recipe for success.

The 21-year-old is nominated in the in the apprentice ambassador of the year category.

Ethan, from Broughty Ferry, is a modern apprentice at The WeeCOOK Kitchen at Barry Downs Holiday Park near Carnoustie.

He has visited schools to talk about modern apprenticeships and led pupils in cooking activities.

His success inspired two teenagers to become Modern Apprentices alongside him at the holiday park.

‘Outstanding young person’

The WeeCOOk owner Hayley Wilkes said: “Ethan is an outstanding young person who is consistent, loyal and my go-to guy.

“He works hard to promote apprenticeships and has blossomed into a brilliant role model for other apprentices.”

Ethan, who left school at 16 and worked as a kitchen porter before starting the modern apprenticeship, said he enjoys the practical experience.

“I want to encourage other young people to apply for apprenticeships so they can reach their goals too,” he said.

Katie and Ethan will find out if they have been victorious at the online awards, organised by Skills Development Scotland.