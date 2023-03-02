Stephens: New Leven drive-thru bakery open for business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Stephens: New Leven drive-thru bakery open for business

By Rob McLaren
March 2 2023, 4.40pm Updated: March 2 2023, 6.48pm
Some of the tasty products at the new Stephens drive-thru in Leven. Image: Stephens.
Some of the tasty products at the new Stephens drive-thru in Leven. Image: Stephens.

A new Stephens bakery drive-thru in Leven has created 20 jobs as the family firm looks to continue to expand.

The new location, near Aldi in Turpie Road, opened earlier this week.

It is Stephens’ 14th shop and second drive-thru. The company opened Scotland’s first bakery drive-thru in Dunfermline five years ago.

Director Talia Sarafilovic, the fourth generation involved in the family business, is confident the new shop will be popular.

She said: “We’re always on the lookout for new sites, either drive to or drive-thru and we thought this was a fantastic location.

“Sitting just off the main road, but also in good proximity to large work sites and houses, we hope to become a regular pit stop for local or passers-by!

Siblings Talia and Sean Sarafilovic are Stephens directors. Image: Stephens

“The drive-thru element has been hugely popular, with people able to get their fresh bakery goods conveniently and quickly.

“We’re delighted with the response we’ve had so far, with some people even emailing into head office in the first few days of opening complimenting the team on their lovely service.”

Stephens Leven products and opening hours

The company, in its 150th year of business, will open another drive-thru in Halbeath, Dunfermline this year.

Stephens also has long-standing partnerships with convenience stores including Co-op, Scotmid and McColl’s.

Stephens Leven is open daily from 6.30am to 5.30pm apart from Sundays when it opens from 8am to 4.30pm. It offers fresh rolls, cakes, soup, stovies, rolls and coffee.

The Stephens team outside the new Leven shop. Image: Stephens

Talia adds: “We’ve been really excited to open this shop.

“Along with our award-winning products, having our customers leave the shop feeling valued is the most important thing to us.

“We hope to welcome more and more people in as they weeks go by to have a chat and get something tasty.”

Stephens was named Scottish Retail Craft Baker of the Year for 2022/2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

NEU members rallied outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay (PA)
Teachers rally outside Welsh Parliament over pay and conditions
Katie Phinn has been hailed an inspiration for her work with deaf children. Image: Skills Development Scotland.
'Inspirational' deaf Dundee teenager nominated for top award
Tapping into the millions of electric vehicles, heat pumps and other devices that are set to be connected to the UK’s electricity grid could save up to £4.7 billion a year by the end of this decade, Ofgem said (PA)
Ofgem sets out early grid plan that could save billions of pounds
CRH is valued at over £30 billion (Philip Toscano/PA)
Building materials firm CRH set to move London listing to New York
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson criticises Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland
In Europe, the Stella Artois and Budweiser maker saw revenues increase by double-digits as it benefited from the recovery of demand from pubs (David Parry/PA)
Stella Artois brewer AB InBev sells less beer despite World Cup
The recent wave of train strikes has helped National Express more than triple annual profits as passengers have switched to buses and coaches to avoid rail disruption.
National Express sees annual profits soar higher amid boost from rail strikes
Hundreds of thousands more potentially unsafe vehicles could remain on UK roads this month because their owners cannot afford an MOT, a motoring company has warned (Liam McBurney/PA)
Warning over surge in vehicles without an MOT as drivers ‘cannot afford tests’
Delays to a timetable to eventually enable people to see all their pension pots in one place online are a “huge let down for consumers”, it has been claimed (PA)
Delay to pensions dashboards timetable is a ‘huge let down for consumers’
Around three-quarters of people believe power of attorney is important, according to Scottish Widows (Joe Giddens/PA)
One in three ‘do not understand how power of attorney can be used’

Most Read

1
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man has died and another is in hospital after the fire. Image: Stewart Cowper.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup…
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for 'active freeway' on busy Dundee roads
The Pars fans are set to turn out in their numbers once again. Image: Craig Brown.
FAN VIEW: 'Excruciatingly nervous watching' potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records…
CR0041484.,Sheanne Mulholland Dundee, Downfield Primary Book Day,picture shows; Brooke McMillan primary 7 , thursday 2nd March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Guest house stalker and Facebook sleuth
Logan Sinclair and Emily Wilkinson (both primary 1) from The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose…
Post Thumbnail
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gave evidence to the inquiry. Image: PA.
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death

Editor's Picks

Most Commented