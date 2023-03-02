Stephens: New Leven drive-thru bakery open for business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Stephens bakery drive-thru in Leven has created 20 jobs as the family firm looks to continue to expand.

The new location, near Aldi in Turpie Road, opened earlier this week.

It is Stephens’ 14th shop and second drive-thru. The company opened Scotland’s first bakery drive-thru in Dunfermline five years ago.

Director Talia Sarafilovic, the fourth generation involved in the family business, is confident the new shop will be popular.

She said: “We’re always on the lookout for new sites, either drive to or drive-thru and we thought this was a fantastic location.

“Sitting just off the main road, but also in good proximity to large work sites and houses, we hope to become a regular pit stop for local or passers-by!

“The drive-thru element has been hugely popular, with people able to get their fresh bakery goods conveniently and quickly.

“We’re delighted with the response we’ve had so far, with some people even emailing into head office in the first few days of opening complimenting the team on their lovely service.”

Stephens Leven products and opening hours

The company, in its 150th year of business, will open another drive-thru in Halbeath, Dunfermline this year.

Stephens also has long-standing partnerships with convenience stores including Co-op, Scotmid and McColl’s.

Stephens Leven is open daily from 6.30am to 5.30pm apart from Sundays when it opens from 8am to 4.30pm. It offers fresh rolls, cakes, soup, stovies, rolls and coffee.

Talia adds: “We’ve been really excited to open this shop.

“Along with our award-winning products, having our customers leave the shop feeling valued is the most important thing to us.

“We hope to welcome more and more people in as they weeks go by to have a chat and get something tasty.”

Stephens was named Scottish Retail Craft Baker of the Year for 2022/2023.