Green light to demolish Dunfermline hotel and replace with drive-thru bakery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A derelict Fife hotel is to be demolished and replaced with a drive-thru bakery.

Dunfermline’s Hotel Roma, previously known as the Fod Arms, will be torn down to make room for the new Stephens Bakery.

The hotel closed in 2006 and has since become a magnet for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

It was ravaged by a fire in 2012, leaving it badly damaged.

In March, family-run business Stephens submitted plans to demolish the Fife hotel and build a new shop and drive-thru on the site.

The plans were approved by Fife Council this week, however it is not yet known when work will begin.

The drive-thru bakery will be Stephens’ second in Dunfermline, with another already open in Rumblingwell.

Stephens, which has been in Fife since 1873, say the development will bring approximately 20 to 25 new jobs to the area.

The store will be open from 6am to 5.30pm every day.

Drive-thru Stephens bakery ‘a significant investment’

A design statement submitted alongside the planning application reads: “The new bakery shop and drive-thru is one of several proposals identified within the applicant’s growth plans to support the family business that has been a part of the area since 1873.

“A similar bakery shop model that was brought to Rumblingwell, Dunfermline in 2018 by the applicant and has proven to be a highly popular contribution to the area.

“The proposal to establish a second bakery shop and drive-thru within Dunfermline should be recognised as a significant investment to the community.”