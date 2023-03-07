Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth home improvements firm Sidey has created a new training academy to grow its workforce.

Based at Feus Road, the investment is in response to a declining skilled labour market.

The academy contains timber kits with replaceable subframes that allow apprentices to remove and refit repeatedly.

Sidey also has a modern apprenticeship programme to ensure a pool of skilled workers in the future.

The business, which specialises in windows, doors and conservatories, is holding an event with local schools today to celebrate the training academy opening.

Why Sidey has created a training academy

Sidey’s community benefits manager Donna Montgomery said: “Sidey’s training academy extends beyond the physical space created next door to our Perth showroom.

“It encompasses the resources invested every single day in coaching, mentoring, and training our apprentices to become exceptional members of our team.

“Apprentices work towards a level 5 SCQF through vocational training over a 12 to 18-month period.

“In tandem, our bespoke Milestones training plan clearly sets out the competencies required to fulfil their role against which they are assessed monthly and provided with constructive feedback.

“Apprentices will regularly spend time in our Feus Road training academy. It provides a safe space, in a closely supervised, supportive environment to practice new skills before they are refined on site.”

Apprentices with varied backgrounds

As well as a range of materials to practice hands-on skills, the Sidey training academy also has a comfortable seating area provides an area for presentations and training sessions.

Donna said the apprentices have the opportunity of long-term employment with Sidey.

She adds: “Our apprentices have varied backgrounds, sourced from council-led employment programs. In the future they could be college graduates of joinery/carpentry National Progression Award courses.

“Each apprentice has a drive to succeed and pride in their work.”

Sidey apprentice James Dickson said: “I’m really excited to be taken on by Sidey as an apprentice.

“In five years’ time, I would like to be fully qualified and part of my own team.”