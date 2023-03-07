Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce

By Rob McLaren
March 7 2023, 5.55am
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.

Perth home improvements firm Sidey has created a new training academy to grow its workforce.

Based at Feus Road, the investment is in response to a declining skilled labour market.

The academy contains timber kits with replaceable subframes that allow apprentices to remove and refit repeatedly.

Sidey also has a modern apprenticeship programme to ensure a pool of skilled workers in the future.

The business, which specialises in windows, doors and conservatories, is holding an event with local schools today to celebrate the training academy opening.

Why Sidey has created a training academy

Sidey’s community benefits manager Donna Montgomery said: “Sidey’s training academy extends beyond the physical space created next door to our Perth showroom.

“It encompasses the resources invested every single day in coaching, mentoring, and training our apprentices to become exceptional members of our team.

“Apprentices work towards a level 5 SCQF through vocational training over a 12 to 18-month period.

Sidey training academy will hold an event for local schools today. Image: Sidey.

“In tandem, our bespoke Milestones training plan clearly sets out the competencies required to fulfil their role against which they are assessed monthly and provided with constructive feedback.

“Apprentices will regularly spend time in our Feus Road training academy. It provides a safe space, in a closely supervised, supportive environment to practice new skills before they are refined on site.”

Apprentices with varied backgrounds

As well as a range of materials to practice hands-on skills, the Sidey training academy also has a comfortable seating area provides an area for presentations and training sessions.

Donna said the apprentices have the opportunity of long-term employment with Sidey.

She adds: “Our apprentices have varied backgrounds, sourced from council-led employment programs. In the future they could be college graduates of joinery/carpentry National Progression Award courses.

Sidey sees its training academy as key to growing its workforce. Image: Sidey.

“Each apprentice has a drive to succeed and pride in their work.”

Sidey apprentice James Dickson said: “I’m really excited to be taken on by Sidey as an apprentice.

“In five years’ time, I would like to be fully qualified and part of my own team.”

