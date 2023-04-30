Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops

Fife entrepreneur Jamie Scott has packed a lot into his relatively-short career to date – and he isn’t finished yet.

The 36-year-old, who sprang to national prominence when winning the BBC cooking show MasterChef the Professionals in 2014, has since built up a variety of business interests.

But Jamie isn’t resting on his laurels, as there is much more expansion on the way.

His current portfolio in Tayside and Fife includes the Newport Restaurant in Newport-on-Tay, plus a large bakery unit, four bakery shops and a seafood trailer.

Looking to the future, Jamie also has a new company – retail-and-restaurant concept STORR which will be opening in St Andrews in two years’ time.

He said: “It’s going to be my take on a large-scale food market including a bakery, butchery, fishmonger, deli and winery. And there will be a connecting restaurant focused on all-day dining in a brasserie-bistro style.

“We would also like to open two more bakery shops in Tayside and Fife.”

A keen golfer turned entrepreneur

Jamie has come a long way since he started cooking in his mid-teens, beginning at his parents’ pub-restaurant.

He currently employs a team of just under 50 at his various enterprises.

Did Jamie always want to be an entrepreneur?

He said: “No I didn’t to be honest. I was a very, very keen golfer – I was at a very good level in my early to mid-teens playing for Renfrewshire county and Scotland.

“I enjoyed cooking, though, and had a weekend job in the kitchen in the golf club to pay for new clubs.

“Then we moved and golf was less accessible, so I enrolled in college to do culinary arts as I wasn’t interested in university.

“I got the bug for hospitality and, after MasterChef, I realised I wanted to work for myself and push my career on as an entrepreneur.”

Asked about what drives him business-wise, Jamie said everything he does is for his twin girls, Quinn and Zara, and their future.

The entrepreneur also highlighted the hard-working team at the restaurant, while his bakery continues to strive to be the best in Scotland for its hand lamination and sourdough creations.

Jamie said every working day for him is different.

He added: “That is great, as I like to be organised – but I get bored with too much of a set-routine.”

The businessman said the best part about his job is having complete creative freedom.

He said he enjoys being able to offer whatever products and menus he chooses, while also supporting his staff.

Impact of Covid on Jamie Scott’s business

But Jamie also said there were down sides to his role as well.

“To be honest, it’s a very trying time at the moment with rising costs – balancing that is difficult,” he said.

“The only other negative is that there is no such thing as a day off – you don’t get to go away on holiday or a weekend and not think about the business.”

The entrepreneur commented that the pandemic had a mixed effect on his ventures.

“For the bakery, it was actually positive – we went from a part-time weekend operation to full-time seven days a week.

“The impact on the restaurant was mixed.

“On one hand, negative as we couldn’t trade.

“But we adapted the best we could and had fun doing the at-home menus, the cook-along videos and also we turned our sit-in bar into a wine shop which was popular.”

Current challenges

As regards the current cost-of-living crisis, Jamie said it has been challenging.

In an interview with The Courier last year, he said his utility bill rose from £17,000 to £90,000.

He explained: “Everything is more expensive – staff costs, food and drink and utilities.

“We increased our restaurant menu cost, which actually went very well, and we have had to be smarter with the stock and the produce we use .

“We have definitely had fewer customers coming into the restaurant, but a higher spend per head which balances things out.

“Meanwhile, the bakery operation keeps ticking over. People will always need coffee and a pastry.

“And we recently renovated two of the shops to incorporate deli offerings. We’ve got salad bars and sandwich counters – they have been very popular.”