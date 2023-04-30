Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops

Jamie Scott has built up a variety of business interests since winning MasterChef the Professionals in 2014.

Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
By Ian Forsyth

Fife entrepreneur Jamie Scott has packed a lot into his relatively-short career to date – and he isn’t finished yet.

The 36-year-old, who sprang to national prominence when winning the BBC cooking show MasterChef the Professionals in 2014, has since built up a variety of business interests.

But Jamie isn’t resting on his laurels, as there is much more expansion on the way.

His current portfolio in Tayside and Fife includes the Newport Restaurant in Newport-on-Tay, plus a large bakery unit, four bakery shops and a seafood trailer.

Looking to the future, Jamie also has a new company – retail-and-restaurant concept STORR which will be opening in St Andrews in two years’ time.

He said: “It’s going to be my take on a large-scale food market including a bakery, butchery, fishmonger, deli and winery. And there will be a connecting restaurant focused on all-day dining in a brasserie-bistro style.

“We would also like to open two more bakery shops in Tayside and Fife.”

A keen golfer turned entrepreneur

Jamie has come a long way since he started cooking in his mid-teens, beginning at his parents’ pub-restaurant.

He currently employs a team of just under 50 at his various enterprises.

Did Jamie always want to be an entrepreneur?

He said: “No I didn’t to be honest. I was a very, very keen golfer – I was at a very good level in my early to mid-teens playing for Renfrewshire county and Scotland.

“I enjoyed cooking, though, and had a weekend job in the kitchen in the golf club to pay for new clubs.

“Then we moved and golf was less accessible, so I enrolled in college to do culinary arts as I wasn’t interested in university.

“I got the bug for hospitality and, after MasterChef, I realised I wanted to work for myself and push my career on as an entrepreneur.”

Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid

Asked about what drives him business-wise, Jamie said everything he does is for his twin girls, Quinn and Zara, and their future.

The entrepreneur also highlighted the hard-working team at the restaurant, while his bakery continues to strive to be the best in Scotland for its hand lamination and sourdough creations.

Jamie said every working day for him is different.

He added: “That is great, as I like to be organised – but I get bored with too much of a set-routine.”

The businessman said the best part about his job is having complete creative freedom.

He said he enjoys being able to offer whatever products and menus he chooses, while also supporting his staff.

Impact of Covid on Jamie Scott’s business

But Jamie also said there were down sides to his role as well.

“To be honest, it’s a very trying time at the moment with rising costs – balancing that is difficult,” he said.

“The only other negative is that there is no such thing as a day off – you don’t get to go away on holiday or a weekend and not think about the business.”

Jamie shows off some of his produce. Image: Alan Richardson

The entrepreneur commented that the pandemic had a mixed effect on his ventures.

“For the bakery, it was actually positive – we went from a part-time weekend operation to full-time seven days a week.

“The impact on the restaurant was mixed.

“On one hand, negative as we couldn’t trade.

“But we adapted the best we could and had fun doing the at-home menus, the cook-along videos and also we turned our sit-in bar into a wine shop which was popular.”

Current challenges

As regards the current cost-of-living crisis, Jamie said it has been challenging.

In an interview with The Courier last year, he said his utility bill rose from £17,000 to £90,000.

He explained: “Everything is more expensive – staff costs, food and drink and utilities.

“We increased our restaurant menu cost, which actually went very well, and we have had to be smarter with the stock and the produce we use .

Jamie Scott outside his Newport Restaurant. Image: Alan Richardson

“We have definitely had fewer customers coming into the restaurant, but a higher spend per head which balances things out.

“Meanwhile, the bakery operation keeps ticking over. People will always need coffee and a pastry.

“And we recently renovated two of the shops to incorporate deli offerings. We’ve got salad bars and sandwich counters – they have been very popular.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Train drivers’ union boss hits out over criticism of strike on eve of Eurovision
A woman using a laptop (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cold calls on financial deals to be banned under Government plans
The trial saw performance improve overall, with significant improvement in some areas, it was found (Alamy/PA)
First ever council trial of four-day week hailed a success
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayside Aviation: Administrators say no cut price deals as significant number of buyers come…
London markets finished higher despite a slump for NatWest (Luciana Guerra/PA)
London markets finish higher despite NatWest share slump
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day
The oil majors are set to lay out more profits on Tuesday and Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)
BP and Shell set to reveal more bumper profits
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man 'could lose up to £90k' in RBS pensions 'error'
The Co-operative Bank has reported a jump in income as it becomes the latest lender to be boosted by higher interest rates which have pushed up the cost of borrowing (Rui Vieira/ PA)
Co-op Bank buoyed by interest rate rises amid takeover speculation
A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Europe’s economy barely grows as inflation pinches consumers

Most Read

1
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
2
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after one-car crash near Meigle
3
Paatelainen is in the running for the Hibs vacancy. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football
4
How the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre will look.
Opening date for £36m Blairgowrie Recreation Centre revealed
5
This flat in the Nethergate is a short stroll from Dundee University. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
6
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
7
Brechin City skipper Euan Spark battled with Spartans star Cammy Russell. Image: Alex Todd, Sportpix.org.uk
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
8
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
9
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
10
Morton's Robbie Crawford celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen’s…

More from The Courier

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross alerted his wife to death threat while she was…
Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Big Sunday' promised as date announced for Dundee's Westfest 2023
James McPake got his hands on the trophy after Lewis McCann's late winner. Images Alan Harvey/SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up team character and another record…
Brechin City hope they will have more scenes like this soon. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media
4 reasons to believe Brechin City's promotion dream is alive and well ahead of…
Broughty United. Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures as thousands visit Crieff for annual football festival
Kate Forbes denied she is plotting to oust Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes denies plans to launch coup against SNP leader Humza Yousaf
Gayle joins volunteers led by Shona Irvine to help fix the footpath leading to Loch Brandy.
Mending mountains: Joining the volunteers who give up their time to repair Scotland's footpaths
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
Turner, pictured, was the match-winner. Image: SNS
4 Arbroath talking points: Partick Thistle '624 minutes' hoodoo laid bare as Lichties draw…
Rab loves his view of the sea.
RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]