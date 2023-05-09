Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a Fife refill business says its Dunfermline branch has been forced to close suddenly.

Zero waste business Grain and Sustain has shut its shop on High Street.

Owner Louise Humpington launched the venture with her husband Will in 2019.

The couple have a background in environmental campaigning and launched the business to make sustainable shopping as easy and as cost effective as possible.

It also operates stores in Kirkcaldy and Burntisland. These remain open.

A statement on Facebook from owner Louise Humpington confirmed the closure.

It said: “We have some incredibly sad news to announce about the Dunfermline shop.

“Unfortunately last week we were informed by our landlord that they were affecting a break clause in the contract and have given us notice on the lease.

“This came completely out of the blue, with no warning. The team, as you can imagine, is still rather in shock about it.”

Louise said the business had considered a move to alternative premises, but she admitted the closure of the Dunfermline store has been “the straw that has broken the camel’s back”.

She added: “I have no fight left.

“We are so disappointed because things have really been picking up recently.”

‘Seriously bad hand’ for Fife business

The first Grain and Sustain store opened in Fife four years ago.

It won the Fife Family Business prize at the 2021 Courier Business Awards.

Grain and Sustain has faced a number of challenges, including the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Louise added: “It’s hard to deal with when you know that in different circumstances this venture could have been hugely successful.

“Instead over the past three years we have had Covid, fuel crisis, energy crisis, Brexit, war in Ukraine, Liz Truss, cost of living crisis and a recession. That’s a seriously bad hand.”

She said she believes there is demand for a refill shop in Dunfermline.

Louise is offering anyone interested in buying her equipment a chance to take the business forward.

She added: “These are difficult times but more than ever it is the time for us to rally around progressive, kinder, more sustainable and more ethical spending choices.”