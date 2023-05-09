Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close

"I have no fight left", says the owner as she claims notice to leave came "out of the blue".

By Gavin Harper
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.

The owner of a Fife refill business says its Dunfermline branch has been forced to close suddenly.

Zero waste business Grain and Sustain has shut its shop on High Street.

Owner Louise Humpington launched the venture  with her husband Will in 2019.

The couple have a background in environmental campaigning and launched the business to make sustainable shopping as easy and as cost effective as possible.

It also operates stores in Kirkcaldy and Burntisland. These remain open.

Grain and Sustain closes Dunfermline shop

A statement on Facebook from owner Louise Humpington confirmed the closure.

It said: “We have some incredibly sad news to announce about the Dunfermline shop.

“Unfortunately last week we were informed by our landlord that they were affecting a break clause in the contract and have given us notice on the lease.

Inside the Grain and Sustain store in Burntisland. Image: Grain and Sustain.

“This came completely out of the blue, with no warning. The team, as you can imagine, is still rather in shock about it.”

Louise said the business had considered a move to alternative premises, but she admitted the closure of the Dunfermline store has been “the straw that has broken the camel’s back”.

She added: “I have no fight left.

“We are so disappointed because things have really been picking up recently.”

‘Seriously bad hand’ for Fife business

The first Grain and Sustain store opened in Fife four years ago.

It won the Fife Family Business prize at the 2021 Courier Business Awards.

Grain and Sustain has faced a number of challenges, including the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Louise added: “It’s hard to deal with when you know that in different circumstances this venture could have been hugely successful.

“Instead over the past three years we have had Covid, fuel crisis, energy crisis, Brexit, war in Ukraine, Liz Truss, cost of living crisis and a recession. That’s a seriously bad hand.”

Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington said the Dunfermline closure came “out of the blue”.

She said she believes there is demand for a refill shop in Dunfermline.

Louise is offering anyone interested in buying her equipment a chance to take the business forward.

She added: “These are difficult times but more than ever it is the time for us to rally around progressive, kinder, more sustainable and more ethical spending choices.”

