Meet former Dundee and Dunfermline midfielder managing a football club – and scores of properties

Darren Young is collecting points and selling properties as he combines being a football manager with a real estate agent.

By Kelly Wilson
Former Dundee and Dunfermline Athletic player Darren Young is now an award-winning estate agent. Image: DC Thomson
Ever since the age of four years old football has been the number one passion for former Dundee FC midfielder Darren Young.

The 44-year-old would spend hours kicking a ball around with younger brother Derek in the back garden of their home growing up in Cambuslang.

Fast forward six years and the brothers started training with Aberdeen FC, which was the start of a playing career which also saw him play for Dundee and Dunfermline.

As Darren moved towards playing part-time football his attention turned to thinking about something to “supplement” his football.

Eight years later the dad-of-one is now an award-winning estate agent for Remax selling properties across the country, while combining it alongside football management.

Easy transition

Darren, who has won seven Scotland under-21 caps, said: “I was in the middle of doing my coaching to get my badges and my foot in the door.

“Someone I knew was working as an estate agent and it was a situation of trying to find a job to supplement the football.

“I’ve been doing it for about eight years now and really enjoying the property side of things.

Former Dons captain Darren Young works part-time as an estate agent. Image: Darren Young

“I felt it was an easy transition for me. I felt comfortable learning the ropes and I knew I could tie it in alongside the football.”

Darren, who covers the Lanarkshire area, has won a number of Remax awards including best sales executive.

Memories of Dunfermline and Dundee FC

Darren played more than 130 matches for the Dons and was made named captain during the 2001-2002 season by manager Ebbe Skovdahl.

Derek and Darren Young at Dunfermline Athletic FC in 2004.

He has fond memories of his time playing for Dunfermline Athletic alongside brother Derek. Before signing for Dundee in 2008 where he made 13 appearances scoring two goals.

He said: “We played together when we were younger and then it got to the point where he had to go to his own level when we were at Aberdeen.

“But when we left Aberdeen we both played together at Dunfermline. I had five years and Derek was three.

“I then went to Dundee which was a bit of a nightmare as I was injured for most of it.”

Management ‘natural progression’

Darren has since went on to carve out a career in football management and admits he has had no problems switching between the two professions.

He said: “It’s got its challenges but it was easy enough for me. It was three months before the end of the season and I thought I’d see how it goes.

“If I enjoyed it I would stick with it.

Darren during a Dundee FC training session.

“Because I’ve always been coaching or playing football it was easy to tie in the viewings.

“Football is still my main aim and I’m hoping I can kick on with that.

“I’m obviously a few promotions and a few teams away from that yet but it’s something I know I can fall back on and feel comfortable with.

“If football was over it’s something I can see myself continuing with.”

Management career

Darren’s first appointment was as player/manager of Albion Rovers in 2014 where he won the League Two championship and promotion in his first season.

Towards the end of the 2016–17 season, Albion Rovers announced Darren would leave the club and in June 2017 was named manager of League One club East Fife.

He was sacked in November 2021, but a month later was named as the new manager of Scottish League Two side Stirling Albion.

Darren, dad to five-and-a-half-year-old Arlo, has enjoyed success with The Binos guiding them to 21 wins, 10 draws and five defeats during the season, to secure the league title by 11 points from nearest rivals Dumbarton.

Darren Young was named Scottish League Two manager of the season. Image: 3×1 Group

To top it off he was named League Two manager of the season.

Darren said: “The main aim last year was to try and achieve promotion and we felt we had a good enough squad to win the league or get to the play offs.

“The way we’ve done it to come back from 11 points behind and then win it by 11 points was amazing.

“Shows you how good the spirit and the players are at the club to keep on going and have that mentality.

“Thrown in at the end we had a 19 games unbeaten run. To go half a season unbeaten was something else.”

Looking towards next season Darren, who is engaged to Louise, “It’s going to be a lot harder. But we’ve got a strong core and can hopefully add another three or four players.

“We will go again and see if we can aim for the play-offs and see what happens.”

