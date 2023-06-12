Leather craftsman optimistic for future despite closing Perth shop

Leather craftsman Daniel van Vuuren, who moved to Perth three years ago, has more than 20 years of experience in his trade.

In Scotland he has established an online business, Daniel Paul, and also opened a leather shop in Perth city centre.

Although the shop had to close in the cost-of-living crisis, Daniel continues to grow his online business.

How and why did you start in business?

I started as an apprentice for an international outfitter in South Africa in 2001 and then bought over the leather department from them in 2009.

I have received training from the best masters in design and leather crafts, but the only way to retain your skill is to consistently practice it.

When I immigrated to Scotland in 2020, I was toying with the thought of doing personal fitness training but my South African qualification was not accepted here so I looked at leather work.

Within the first few months, I received an order to create a new design for a horticulture supplier shop.

Since then, I moved into a shop in Perth, made many wonderful new connections and clients and still meet many more at exhibitions and markets.

How did you get to where you are today?

Consistency. If you don’t consistently practice your skill, it will fade.

Who has helped you along the way?

My wife. She normally handles all the administration and communication side of things so that I can focus on my designs.

I have incredible support from GrowBiz and from Perthshire Artisans, which has been crucial to sustaining and growing my business.

What was your biggest mistake?

Not investing in digital skills. It is essential for small businesses to understand the importance of digital skills.

When I came to Scotland, no one knew me. If I had invested in this skill sooner, things would have been very different.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

Meeting wonderful new people every week at events. I struggle to communicate with people, it is not my natural strength, but every time I put myself out there, I meet the most incredible people.

This is a big achievement for me every single time I go out there and push through my discomfort to meet new people.

How has the cost-of-living crisis impacted your business?

I had to close my Perth leather shop, which is something I regret. I simply didn’t get enough footfall or customers for nearly six months.

Then my utility bill increased by nearly three times and I just could not sustain it any longer.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I would love to be involved in training people who have a disability and perhaps are neurodiverse.

This work is very inclusive and personally, I find it very comforting to focus on the design and creation of leatherwork.

It is almost therapeutic in a way and I would like to pass this on.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

It is very lonely. I wish there was a centre where crafters could work from and share ideas and best practices.

It would be great if we could have shared space where visitors could come in and see how we work and order something bespoke or buy a handmade gift.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

It is a lonely journey, so surround yourself with people who lift you up and inspire you. Find your purpose and then live it every day.