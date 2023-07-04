Castle to be built on Perthshire estate as part of £16m transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castle to be built on Perthshire estate as part of £16m transformation

The estate, which dates back to medieval times, now features a spa, holiday accommodation and will soon have its own wedding venue.

By Gavin Harper
An artists' impression of how the castle, Logiealmond Lodge, will look. Image: AC Architects.
Plans to build a 10-bedroom castle on a Perthshire estate as part of a £16 million transformation have been given the go-ahead.

Logiealmond Estate was purchased by its current owners Rod and Sheila Flavell from the Mansfield family, of Scone Palace, in 2019.

The owners of the 5,500-acre estate have invested £16m to transform the land.

They have created year-round holiday accommodation, a spa and butchery. The estate also includes a farm shop and brewery.

Castle plans for Perthshire estate

The new building will be known as Logiealmond Lodge.

Planning documents say that although “some interesting features” such as a mini clock tower remain, the existing building does not “give justice to its setting”.

A supporting statement submitted to Perth and Kinross Council by Alan Corfield Architects on behalf of the owners outlined the reasons behind building the castle.

It said: “It is our client’s intention to erect a lodge that will embrace its setting as well as provide the functional accommodation for future generations from where the whole of the estate can be managed.

An artists impression of how the castle will sit within the Perthshire estate. Image: AC Architects.

“This is proposed to be achieved by drawing on the historical context of the estates in Scotland that feature a centrepiece which is a country home or a castle.

“Similarly, it has been established that the proposed lodge should be of the massing and scale to provide the focal point to the estate and of architectural aesthetic that is embedded within the estate historical context dating to medieval times.”

It adds that inspiration for the design has been taken from Skibo Castle in the Highlands.

Castle construction to begin in 2024

Now, proposals to build the castle have been given the green light by Perth and Kinross Council.

A single-storey shooting lodge is to be demolished to allow for the construction of the castle.

The property will be built over three storeys.

It will also include an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, drawing room and sun room on its ground floor.

Each of the rooms will contain an en suite – while some will also feature balconies. The basement will house a wine cellar.

Estate manager Philip Blount hopes work may begin on the project next year.

Logiealmond Estate manager Philip Blount. Image: Logiealmond Estate.

He said: “We’re half way through the year and we’ve got seven houses to finish, and then we’re going to get busy with the shooting season.

“I imagine work will begin on the lodge next spring.”

Mr Blount, who manages a team of seven on the estate, said the multi-million-pound investment has transformed the estate.

“When we took over, the estate was pretty much derelict,” he said.

“The owners have invested in full infrastructure for the estate from roads to fencing and farming. We’ve renovated seven new holiday lets as well.”

He said the owners are hands-on with the project, but the day-to-day running of the estate is down to him.

“The owners are here a lot and they really believe in the people who work here,” he added.

History of Logiealmond Estate

The estate, which dates back to medieval times, was sold to Sir John Drummond of Burnbank in 1668.

Thomas Drummond became the second Laird of Logiealmond, having fought at Sheriffmuir in 1715 as a Jacobite sympathiser.

Much of the estate has been upgraded after it was bought by the current owners in 2019. Image: Logiealmond Estate.

John Drummond inherited Logieamond from his uncle in 1757 and became the third laird.

By 1846 the estate was owned by Sir William Drummond Stewart, who sold it to the fourth Earl of Mansfield. It then became part of the Mansfield Estate.

