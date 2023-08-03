Fife cleaning firm saves dozens of jobs with acquisition

Fife-based Abby Group has added two new businesses to its growing portfolio.

The St Andrews-headquartered company has acquired First Class Cleaning in Aberdeen and Glasgow-based Coronet Services.

Abby rescued First Class Cleaning from administration saving 55 jobs.

A further five full-time jobs have also been created since they took over.

The acquisition is part of a nationwide growth strategy and aim to more than double turnover to £15 million within two years.

First Class Cleaning ‘very well-known company’

Founder and group operations director, Robert May, said: “At Abby, we are strong in construction, new-build and property management.

“In Aberdeen, First Class Cleaning came to our attention and they provide a lot of work in the construction business, end of tenancy and holiday lets.

“It is a very well known company in the area and will, of course, in the future, continue to trade under its existing name in the Aberdeen area and retain its very important identity whilst being part of the overall Abby Group of companies.

“The opportunity came up at Coronet which is strong in office cleaning, a sector we were not really involved in and it made us strong in that sector – also commercial buildings and car showrooms, offices like St Vincent Plaza in Glasgow and Quartermile in Edinburgh.”

Strong Abby client base in Dundee area

It is hoped turnover will increase by 150% from £6m to £15m in two years.

Abby was established by husband and wife Robert and Julie May in 2008 after the couple sold their licensed trade interests.

It offers a number of services including commercial and domestic cleaning, chewing gum and graffiti removal as well as insurance reinstatement work.

Some of Abby’s Dundee based clients includes The Home Group (social housing); Avant Homes, James Gibb Residential Factors and Newton Properties.

The company pays the living wage of £11 an hour.

Robert added: “The most important people in this company are the cleaners. Everyone else is here to support them.”