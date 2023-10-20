Former Perth Dewar’s site now home to city’s newest whisky business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Perth Dewar’s site now home to city’s newest whisky business

The business offers a "white glove" whisky bottling service, according to its operations manager.

By Gavin Harper
Auld Bond Bottlers operations manager Stuart McMillan. Image: Auld Bond Bottlers.
A new state-of-the-art whisky bottling facility has opened on the site of the former Dewar’s in Perth.

Auld Bond Bottlers has opened its new facility on Auld Bond Road after a six-figure investment.

The business has been set up by Vikki Bruce, of travel and whisky firm McLean and Bruce, and her business partner John Thompson.

John said: “I grew up in Errol and I spent my young life in the farming industry.

“I started my own business which I took up to £20 million turnover then sold the majority to a private equity firm in Norway.

“When I pulled out three years ago, I invested in land. I concluded it would be a good idea to put in a bonded warehouse and some services in the whisky industry.”

‘White glove service’ at Auld Bond Bottlers

John said Auld Bond was set up to spot a gap in the whisky industry. He said there was a “lack of services” in the bottling side of the industry.

John adds: “The area of the market we’re looking for is single cask business, either from collectors and investors, which has grown massively in the past couple of years, or private bottling companies.

“We commenced trading in June and we’ve gradually began to pick up more customers.

Operations manager Stuart McMillan joined Auld Bond about a year ago as they progressed plans for a bottling facility in the Perthshire area.

Some of the casks being stored at Auld Bond Bottlers’ new Perth facility. Image: Auld Bond Bottlers.

He said the business is not like a typical bottling facility.

He said: “As a rule, bottling facilities are not where you would usually take VIP clients to show them round – they tend to be quite industrial.

“We’ve tried to put in place an atmosphere that oozes quality. We want people to know we care about their whisky as much as they do.

“We offer a slightly more white-glove service.”

Whisky casks a ‘serious investment’

Stuart said that while the business is based around bottling casks for private clients, it also operates a “whisky concierge” service.

He adds: “We’re one of a few bottlers that has its own movement guarantee. We can arrange transport from anywhere in the UK.

“These casks are serious investments for our customers.

“When they arrive here, I do a risk assessment, photograph the cask and take a sample. It sounds basic but that is an extra in comparison to other bottling houses.”

The Auld Bond Bottlers’ Perth facility. Image: Auld Bond Bottlers.

The business has already attracted some high-profile clients in the months since it launched. But Stuart insists they treat every cask the same.

“Our key ethos is that every cask gets the same treatment, whether you’ve got a £500,000 cask or one worth £10,000. That’s really important because that makes us different to our competitors.

“We’re pleased with where the business has got to in a relatively short period of time.”

Conversation