Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee fashion designer Hayley Scanlan to leave ‘bonnie wee pink shop’ in Perth Road

The Dundee designer said she is "moving out and moving on" after seven years in the Perth Road premises.

By Gavin Harper
Dundee-based fashion designer Hayley Scanlan outside the Perth Road premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee-based fashion designer Hayley Scanlan outside the Perth Road premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A well-known Dundee fashion designer will leave her distinctive pink Perth Road premises for the final time this weekend.

Hayley Scanlan, who featured on the Netflix series Next in Fashion in 2020, has announced the impending closure on social media.

However she said her business will continue to operate from a new Dundee studio.

A post on her social media platforms said: “After almost seven years in my bonnie wee pink shop, I am moving out and moving on at the end of this month.

“After the change in how we all shop, the rise in the cost of living and my new(ish) dream position at V&A Dundee, my shop space is no longer needed.

“I’m extremely excited to be moving back to a more spacious studio where my brand and business will very much continue as usual.”

Hayley Scanlan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It follows an announcement in August that the Perth Road premises would be used only as a studio.

At the time, she said that decision had been made “due to the demand of our online and custom orders”.

She added: “We will be using our store as a studio space to focus on the growth of our online shop and workshops.”

However, just two months later, Hayley confirmed the shutters will come down for the final time.

‘I’d love to see all my customers’

The mum-of-two has forged a successful career after studying at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

The former two-time winner of Scottish Young Designer of the Year launched her own HS label in 2012.

Hayley Scanlan’s Perth Road shop will close this weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

Hayley was the only Scottish designer picked for TV series Next in Fashion, where she finished 13th of 18 contestants.

The appearance inspired Hayley to expand her brand in Dundee, where she subsequently opened a sewing school to teach budding designers dress-making skills and give something back to the city which has supported her career.

She was recently made a ‘design champion’ at V&A Dundee.

The shop will temporarily reopen for the final time with a sale to be held to mark the final weekend.

It will be open between 12pm and 5pm on Saturday and from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday.

Hayley’s post added: “I would really love to see all my customers, past and present, friends and neighbours. Please don’t miss it.”

Hayley declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

