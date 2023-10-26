Arbroath schoolchildren to shine light on new ambition for Angus architectural masterpiece

A spectacular lantern parade by local schoolchildren will set the tone for a new era of ambition around one of the greatest jewels in the Angus architectural crown.

On Sunday, pupils from Muirfield and Timmergreens primaries will illuminate the stunning Patrick Allan Fraser memorial chapel.

It sits in the heart of Arbroath’s Western Cemetery.

The event is the next step in a major initiative by arts organisation Hospitalfield to bring the A-listed landmark back into public use.

Monument of devotion

Artist and architect Patrick Allan Fraser created the chapel in memory of his wife Elizabeth, who died in 1873.

Craftsmen took nine years to build it using locally-quarried red sandstone.

Extraordinary carvings of local flora and fauna were created.

When complete, Allan Fraser gifted the chapel to the people of Arbroath.

The mausoleum originally stood alone on land he bought for the project,.

Arbroath’s Western Cemetery gradually grew up around the astonishing building.

It features Scots Baronial style and European Gothic design and has been described as one of the most splendid monuments of its type in Britain.

The All Aglow lantern parade is the first in a series of events created by culture organisation Hospitalfield, based within the nearby grand house remodelled by Allan Fraser.

Tay Cities and National Lottery money is supporting Hospitalfield’s ambitious future capital programme.

An early move has been to change the building’s name from the Mortuary Chapel to Memorial Chapel to encourage a different public appreciation of it.

Internationally significant

Hospitalfield director Lucy Byatt said: “The Memorial Chapel is an architectural wonder of international significance and one of the best buildings of its date in Scotland.

“Its design by Patrick Allan Fraser showcases the best of the Arts & Crafts movement.

“The many references to Elizabeth Allan Fraser and her family highlight the love between them both.”

She added: “Like all things that spin through time, the chapel remains the same, but the context changes around it.

“Now is the time for us to bring it back to use.

“We look forward to receiving suggestions from the people of Arbroath for future events and activities that can help bring the chapel to life.”

Pupils praised

Artist Kristina Aburrow has led the All Aglow event.

She said: “It was amazing to work with the local community on this project.

“We were able to get 50 Arbroath residents in, talk to them about the space, have fun in it and connect with their culture.

“The pupils from Timmergreens and Muirfield Primary Schools were enchanted by the little details – frogs, snakes and bats.”

“It was very exciting working with these kids, listening to their chat as they discovered parts they hadn’t noticed, excitedly telling their pals about pineapples!

“They have a special way of seeing the world around us.

“We’re all very excited for the parade where we hope to welcome more first-time visitors to the chapel.”

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey said: “Historic buildings like this are such important assets to our communities.

“Arbroath has a particularly strong offering in this regard.

“I look forward to seeing the chapel’s restoration progress, with the clear benefit this can bring both in terms of opening up an incredibly grand space for local occasions and adding to the tourist draw of the town and wider region.”

A series of community events are planned to discuss the future of the chapel and its repairs.

The lantern parade takes place from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday and the public are encouraged to attend.