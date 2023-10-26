Arbroath schoolchildren to shine light on new ambition for Angus architectural masterpiece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath schoolchildren to shine light on new ambition for Angus architectural masterpiece

The A-listed Patrick Allan Fraser Chapel is regarded as one of the UK's finest buildings of the Arts and Crafts movement.

By Graham Brown
Pupils with their lanterns for the All Aglow parade; Image: Duncan McGlynn
Pupils with their lanterns for the All Aglow parade; Image: Duncan McGlynn

A spectacular lantern parade by local schoolchildren will set the tone for a new era of ambition around one of the greatest jewels in the Angus architectural crown.

On Sunday, pupils from Muirfield and Timmergreens primaries will illuminate the stunning Patrick Allan Fraser memorial chapel.

It sits in the heart of Arbroath’s Western Cemetery.

Patrick Allan Fraser chapel in Arbroath.
The Patrick Allan Fraser mausoleum is in the heart of Arbroath’s Western Cemetery. Image: DC Thomson

The event is the next step in a major initiative by arts organisation Hospitalfield to bring the A-listed landmark back into public use.

Monument of devotion

Artist and architect Patrick Allan Fraser created the chapel in memory of his wife Elizabeth, who died in 1873.

Craftsmen took nine years to build it using locally-quarried red sandstone.

Extraordinary carvings of local flora and fauna were created.

When complete, Allan Fraser gifted the chapel to the people of Arbroath.

The mausoleum originally stood alone on land he bought for the project,.

Arbroath’s Western Cemetery gradually grew up around the astonishing building.

It features Scots Baronial style and European Gothic design and has been described as one of the most splendid monuments of its type in Britain.

The All Aglow lantern parade is the first in a series of events created by culture organisation Hospitalfield, based within the nearby grand house remodelled by Allan Fraser.

Muirfield primary pupils All Aglow lantern parade.
Muirfield P6 pupils in rehearsals for the lantern parade. Image: Duncan McGlynn
Arbroath Allan Fraser memorial chapel lantern parade.
The lantern parade takes place on Sunday evening. Image: Duncan McGlynn

Tay Cities and National Lottery money is supporting Hospitalfield’s ambitious future capital programme.

An early move has been to change the building’s name from the Mortuary Chapel to Memorial Chapel to encourage a different public appreciation of it.

Internationally significant

Hospitalfield director Lucy Byatt said: “The Memorial Chapel is an architectural wonder of international significance and one of the best buildings of its date in Scotland.

“Its design by Patrick Allan Fraser showcases the best of the Arts & Crafts movement.

“The many references to Elizabeth Allan Fraser and her family highlight the love between them both.”

She added: “Like all things that spin through time, the chapel remains the same, but the context changes around it.

“Now is the time for us to bring it back to use.

“We look forward to receiving suggestions from the people of Arbroath for future events and activities that can help bring the chapel to life.”

Pupils praised

Artist Kristina Aburrow has led the All Aglow event.

She said: “It was amazing to work with the local community on this project.

“We were able to get 50 Arbroath residents in, talk to them about the space, have fun in it and connect with their culture.

“The pupils from Timmergreens and Muirfield Primary Schools were enchanted by the little details – frogs, snakes and bats.”

Artist Kristina Aburrow at Patrick Allan Fraser memorial chapel in Arbroath.
Artist Kristina Aburrow with some of the pupils participating in the lantern parade. Image: Duncan McGlynn

“It was very exciting working with these kids, listening to their chat as they discovered parts they hadn’t noticed, excitedly telling their pals about pineapples!

“They have a special way of seeing the world around us.

“We’re all very excited for the parade where we hope to welcome more first-time visitors to the chapel.”

Patrick Allan Fraser memorial chapel lantern parade in Arbroath.
Pupils inside the stunning memorial chapel. Image: Duncan McGlynn

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey said: “Historic buildings like this are such important assets to our communities.

“Arbroath has a particularly strong offering in this regard.

“I look forward to seeing the chapel’s restoration progress, with the clear benefit this can bring both in terms of opening up an incredibly grand space for local occasions and adding to the tourist draw of the town and wider region.”

A series of community events are planned to discuss the future of the chapel and its repairs.

The lantern parade takes place from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday and the public are encouraged to attend.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
RNLB Inchcape takes to the water for the wreath-laying ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Arbroath honours RNLI heroes on 70th anniversary of Robert Lindsay disaster
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets
Lorry overturned on the junction of Culloden Road and the A92 Montrose Road, Arbroath.
Man, 44, taken to hospital after lorry overturns on residential Arbroath street
Met Office yellow rain alert area on October 27 2023.
Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued
Cycle paths in and between the two country parks could be improved. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Anger mounting over 'secret' plan to transform Monikie and Crombie country parks
12
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Some trains cancelled as wet weather hits Tayside and Fife - check if your…