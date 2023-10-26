The Courier’s coverage of Eljamel scandal shortlisted for two British Journalism Awards

The Courier’s coverage of the scandal involving former NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel has been shortlisted for two British Journalism Awards.

The publication’s coverage of the story, which culminated in a public inquiry being confirmed in September, is on the shortlist in the Local Journalism and Campaign of the Year categories.

A series of botched operations by Eljamel have left patients with life-changing injuries.

Last week it was confirmed a police probe into Eljamel’s conduct has been escalated to a “major investigation”.

The Courier editor ‘honoured’ by awards nominations for Eljamel coverage

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said: “Being shortlisted for not just one, but two prestigious awards at the British Journalism Awards is a true testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of The Courier team.

“We are deeply delighted and honoured to be recognised for our in-depth investigation into the actions of NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.

“Our relentless pursuit of the truth, whilst shining a light on the harm suffered by innocent patients, is at the heart of our mission as a newspaper.

“These nominations are a validation of our high-quality public interest journalism, which is rooted in our unwavering support for the local community.

“We are immensely proud to serve as a voice for those who need it most, and this acknowledgement reinforces our resolve to continue unearthing stories that matter.”

Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at a ceremony held in London in December.