Man, 21, charged after two pupils hit by car outside Crieff school

A 21-year-old man has been charged after two children were hit by a car outside a school in Crieff.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended St Dominic’s RC Primary School on Broich Road just after 9am on Monday.

The crash involved a car and two pedestrians – aged five and eight.

They were both taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to receive treatment but were later released.

In an update on Thursday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.10am on Monday to a report of a crash involving a car and two pedestrians on Broich Road in Crieff.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrians, two children, aged five and eight, were taken to hospital and released following treatment.

“The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.07am to attend a one-vehicle road traffic collision at St Dominic’s RC Primary School, Crieff.

“Two ambulances and a Helimed air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

“Two patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital.”