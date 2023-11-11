Pie in the sky: Fife baker’s son on his dream to become Loganair pilot

The son of a famous Fife family of bakers has revealed how he traded pies for planes with a career in aviation with Loganair.

Captain Ronan Milne hails from the Milne family which runs the Fisher and Donaldson, famous for its fudge doughnut sold in its St Andrews, Cupar and Dundee shops.

With four generations of family playing a part in the business before him, Ronan’s career path seemed oven-ready.

However, while his family baked bread and sweet treats, Ronan dreamed of a different life.

He crafted his own recipe for success in the aviation industry.

Presenting ‘business case’ to become a pilot to dad

Ronan said: “All three of my siblings are in the bakery industry and my family as far back as five generations have all worked in the business, but I’m the only one who didn’t go into it.

“I got into flying when I was 16. My first lesson was at Dundee and I was hooked at that point and decided I would look into how I could become a pilot.

“I took out loans and put a business case to my dad to ask for money to do a course in Spain with British Aerospace.

“Aged 17, I moved there for a year and a half in 2000.

“When I came back, I ironically went straight back to being a baker for two years as the September 11 attacks essentially shut down the aviation industry. I had to go back to making doughnuts and Scotch pies.

“But then I managed to get a job with Loganair, and I’ve never looked back since.”

From Loganair pilot to head of training

Ronan has now been at Loganair – which was recently named best regional airline in Europe – for 20 years.

Despite Loganair being a significantly larger business than Fisher and Donaldson, Ronan said they both have a family feel which is part of the reason he is still there.

He said: “I couldn’t have imagined being at Loganair for 20 years. I probably thought, I’ll do a few years and then go and fly a jet.

“It’s the relationship with the people at Loganair which keeps me here. It feels like a family and has that personal touch.”

Ronan is now head of training at the airline – which has flights from Dundee to London Heathrow and Belfast.

He is responsible for making sure every new and existing member of flight crew is equipped to maintain Loganair’s high standards.

His story is now available as part of a new batch of FlightLOG podcasts published by the airline. The series peels the curtain back on operating flights on some of the UK’s most unique regional routes.

“I switched to training about five and a half years ago and I just love it,” he added. “I love teaching people things. It’s my absolute passion.

“The pleasure that you get from teaching somebody and seeing them achieving a really high standard, is extremely rewarding.

“You go home with a very good feeling. For me, that’s absolutely what I love to do.”