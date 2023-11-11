Pie in the sky: Fife baker’s son on his dream to become Loganair pilot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pie in the sky: Fife baker’s son on his dream to become Loganair pilot

From flour to flight for Ronan Milne, whose family run Fisher and Donaldson.

By Rob McLaren
Captain Ronan Milne is a pilot for Loganair. Image: Loganair
Captain Ronan Milne is a pilot for Loganair. Image: Loganair

The son of a famous Fife family of bakers has revealed how he traded pies for planes with a career in aviation with Loganair.

Captain Ronan Milne hails from the Milne family which runs the Fisher and Donaldson, famous for its fudge doughnut sold in its St Andrews, Cupar and Dundee shops.

With four generations of family playing a part in the business before him, Ronan’s career path seemed oven-ready.

However, while his family baked bread and sweet treats, Ronan dreamed of a different life.

He crafted his own recipe for success in the aviation industry.

Presenting ‘business case’ to become a pilot to dad

Ronan said: “All three of my siblings are in the bakery industry and my family as far back as five generations have all worked in the business, but I’m the only one who didn’t go into it.

“I got into flying when I was 16. My first lesson was at Dundee and I was hooked at that point and decided I would look into how I could become a pilot.

“I took out loans and put a business case to my dad to ask for money to do a course in Spain with British Aerospace.

Captain Ronan Milne with television presenter Alan Titchmarsh who flew on one of his flights. Image: Loganair

“Aged 17, I moved there for a year and a half in 2000.

“When I came back, I ironically went straight back to being a baker for two years as the September 11 attacks essentially shut down the aviation industry. I had to go back to making doughnuts and Scotch pies.

“But then I managed to get a job with Loganair, and I’ve never looked back since.”

From Loganair pilot to head of training

Ronan has now been at Loganair – which was recently named best regional airline in Europe – for 20 years.

Despite Loganair being a significantly larger business than Fisher and Donaldson, Ronan said they both have a family feel which is part of the reason he is still there.

He said: “I couldn’t have imagined being at Loganair for 20 years. I probably thought, I’ll do a few years and then go and fly a jet.

“It’s the relationship with the people at Loganair which keeps me here. It feels like a family and has that personal touch.”

Ronan is now head of training at the airline – which has flights from Dundee to London Heathrow and Belfast.

He is responsible for making sure every new and existing member of flight crew is equipped to maintain Loganair’s high standards.

Ronan in the cockpit for another Loganair flight. Image: Loganair

His story is now available as part of a new batch of FlightLOG podcasts published by the airline. The series peels the curtain back on operating flights on some of the UK’s most unique regional routes.

“I switched to training about five and a half years ago and I just love it,” he added. “I love teaching people things. It’s my absolute passion.

“The pleasure that you get from teaching somebody and seeing them achieving a really high standard, is extremely rewarding.

“You go home with a very good feeling. For me, that’s absolutely what I love to do.”

