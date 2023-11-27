Smiths Interconnect: Dundee space firm wins £2m funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smiths Interconnect: Dundee space firm wins £2m funding

The business will use the cash injection to develop its "cutting-edge" Dundee facility.

By Gavin Harper
Smiths Interconnect has won £2m funding. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Smiths Interconnect has won £2m funding. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

A Dundee space firm has been awarded £2 million funding from the UK Space Agency.

The business designs and manufactures microwave products for antennas and transmit and receive systems.

The firm, which previously traded as TRAK Microwave, is based at Dunsinane Avenue in Dundee.

The business will use the seven-figure funding to enhance its space qualification laboratory at its Dundee site.

The facility simulates the extreme conditions of space – from the extreme vibrations of launch to extreme temperature swings – to ensure the quality and durability of space components.

A key goal for Smiths Interconnect is to reduce both the time-to-market and cost of manufacturing of its components.

Staff at Smiths Interconnect in Dundee.

This will be enabled by developing new manufacturing capabilities and scaling up production.

Smiths Interconnect president Julian Fagge said: “Ongoing investment in the UK space sector in recent years is helping the country to become a global leader.

“Our work in Dundee aims to create unrivalled design, prototyping and manufacturing capacity coupled with an open-innovation space qualification testing lab.

“We are grateful to the UK Space Agency for supporting us in our mission.”

Through the funding, Smiths Interconnect plans to make its lab available to other UK space companies.

To date, Smiths Interconnect’s laboratory has completed more than 50 space component test and qualification campaigns.

£2m investment in ‘significant’ Dundee space facility

UK Space Agency chief executive Dr Paul Bate said the money would help grow a “significant” facility.

He said: “It’s exciting to see the emergence and growth of vibrant space clusters.

“Smiths Interconnect’s space qualification laboratory in Dundee is a significant facility, capable of simulating the extreme conditions of space.

Smiths Interconnect is based at Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

“It is a brilliant demonstration of the potential of our thriving space sector to develop innovative infrastructure that helps us to deliver increasingly ambitious missions and capabilities.”

