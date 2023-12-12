Tayside solar farm offers shares to public in bid to raise £3m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside solar farm offers shares to public in bid to raise £3m

Some of the team behind plans to bring a solar meadow in Tayside - Joshua Msika, Tom Nockolds, Richard McCready, Jim Lee and Alex Urquhart-Taylor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Some of the team behind plans to bring a solar meadow in Tayside - Joshua Msika, Tom Nockolds, Richard McCready, Jim Lee and Alex Urquhart-Taylor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rob McLaren

Are you struggling to buy a gift for the person who has everything this Christmas? How about a piece of a new Tayside solar farm.

Dundee Renewable Energy Society is seeking to raise £3 million for its project – with the amount people can invest in shares ranging from £100 to £50,000.

The ground-mounted 2.6 megawatt solar farm will be erected at Bullionfield on the western edge of Dundee.

A connection will be fed with cables running under the A90 to the James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie which will use the power generated.

Days for Dundee Renewable Energy Society to raise £2.46 million

The share offering started earlier this month. The first phase aims to raise £2.46m by December 20.

This is required so contracts can be signed and the schedule to start generating power in May next year can be delivered.

As of last night £620,378 has been raised with just over a week until the deadline.

Dundee Renewable Energy Society chairman Richard McCready said he is “pleased” at the response so far.

Tom Nockolds, project manager of Energy4All, Richard McCready, chairman of the Dundee Renewable Energy Society and Alex Urquhart-Taylor, a Dundee Renewable Energy Society member. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

He said that although he wanted to get as close as possible to the target, there are “organisations in the wings” who could provide loans for any shortfall.

Investors will receive a return of 2.5% interest from share being issues in January until the commissioning date in May 2024.

The projected rate of return then starts at 7% a year for the first four years, then 6% thereafter.

A second round of fundraising, for approximately £500,000, will take place next year.

Benefits beyond a financial return

The plans started in a Dundee cafe six years ago among people looking to set up a solar co-operative.

The meeting was inspired by an Edinburgh co-op which installed solar panels on the roofs of public buildings. Why couldn’t something similar be achieved in Scotland’s sunniest city?

James Hutton Institute, which has its own decarbonisation mission, was keen to play a key role.

james hutton solarIt owns the land at Bullionfield and expects the solar farm to generate around 20% of its power needs at Invergowrie.

But Mr McCready said the benefits go beyond a financial return for investors.

Surplus profits from the project are projected to total around £1.4m in community benefits.

“Each shareholder will have a vote on where this money goes,” he said.

“It will start of in the tens of thousands and increase throughout the 25-year timescale. It’s not an insignificant amount.

“This is why we want as many people as possible, especially local people from Dundee, and the Carse of Gowrie, to buy shares.

“All members, no matter how much they have subscribed, have an equal vote in running the society.

“It will help with James Hutton’s expansion plans and hopefully help create, or at least help protect, jobs.”

Ambitious climate action plan

Planning permission for the project was granted by Dundee City and Perth and Kinross councils last year.

Alasdair Cox, director of operations at the James Hutton Institute, adds: “This is an exciting development for the Hutton and we are delighted to be working in partnership with Dundee Renewable Energy Society.

“It builds on our ambitious climate action plan where we are trying to increase our use of renewable energy.”

Dundee Renewable Energy Society is being supported an assisted by Energy4All Ltd with the share offer.

More than £85 million has been raised for Energy4All’s community-owned renewable energy generation co-operatives at locations throughout the UK.

