Blairgowrie artist brought skills and passion together to start new career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Blairgowrie artist brought skills and passion together to start new career

Lynsey Isles started to sell her artwork after finding time during the pandemic.

Lynsey Isles is a wildlife artist based in Blairgowrie. Image: Lynsey Isles
Lynsey Isles is a wildlife artist based in Blairgowrie. Image: Lynsey Isles
By Alex Banks

A Blairgowrie woman combined her skills and passion in order to produce her wildlife art.

Lynsey Isles works with her own photographs to produce pastel drawings.

She found time during the Covid-19 pandemic and has since been able to make an income from her artwork.

Lynsey told The Courier more about how it all began, her biggest mistakes, greatest achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I have always had a passion for wildlife, the outdoors and my art.

My pastel drawing helps me to focus and also relax after a busy day. I decided to try and make an income from my art, get it seen and grow my Wildlife Art range.

With a lot of hard work, perseverance, learning from mistakes (some costly ones!), and a pandemic to get through, I finally feel like I may be getting there now.

How did you get to where you are today?

I have been testing different markets over the past year or so, finding my footfall and working out what is the most cost effective strategy for selling my art.

Lynsey Isles found time to turn her passion into income during the pandemic. Image: Lynsey Isles

My art prints, framed prints, coasters and greeting card range sell well at these events. I have some regular markets now such as Teagreen Events at Bowhouse.

It is a fantastic, well run market with a great selection of creatives, food and drink traders. It’s always busy and well supported.

Who has helped you along the way?

Both my daughter and my fiance have been a great help with setting up for events.

Becoming a member of the Perthshire Artisans in 2022 has been invaluable.

It’s been great networking, making friends, sharing ideas with other creatives there.

What was your biggest mistake?

My biggest mistake this year was paying big money and travelling too far for an event in Harrogate.

I was positioned with a few others in a really quiet area with minimal footfall and didn’t stand a chance at recouping what I had spent, never mind making anything.

A very expensive lesson!

What is your greatest achievement to date?

My greatest achievement so far has been exhibiting my original work at Fortingall Art.

Fortingall is on for two weeks every year from the end of July to the beginning of August.

One of Lynsey’s artworks. Image: Lynsey Isles

If you haven’t been, it’s really worth going to see. A great selection of beautifully displayed Perthshire Artist’s work in the lovely village hall.

How has the cost of living crisis impacted your business?

The cost of living crisis has definitely had an effect.

Putting prices up to cover rising costs, noticing reduced footfall in some events that would have been much busier before, more people looking and admiring but not buying.

I fully understand my art is not an essential item so you do see a change. However, it is important to adapt and find your footfall/audience always.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

In the future I am focusing on getting my original art out to a wider audience on my social media platforms.

Another piece of artwork by Lynsey Isles. Image: Lynsey Isles

Not an easy task and it’s hard work. Marketing takes up a lot of time but in the current climate, it is super important.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

My advice to any entrepreneur is to never give up on your passion.

You will make mistakes, there will be hurdles to overcome.

What’s important is what we can learn from them and take forward to make our business grow. It’s so important to evolve as you go.

More from Business

People walk past the closed Wilko store in Barking, east London (Yui Mok/PA)
More big companies set to collapse in 2024, industry experts warn
The energy price cap sets a limit on the maximum amount suppliers can charge households in England, Wales and Scotland for each unit of gas and electricity (Alamy/PA)
Energy bill price hike takes effect as record numbers struggle with debt
AI will be used to make more decisions on bank customers’ financial affairs (Matt Crossick/PA)
Banks of the future will use AI to influence financial decisions, say experts
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX pauses during an ‘in-conversation’ event with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in central London, at the conclusion of the second day of the AI Safety Summit on the safe use of artificial intelligence. Picture date: Thursday November 2, 2023.
What’s next for X and Elon Musk in 2024?
Six days of strikes by junior doctors in England later this month will put patients at ‘serious risk’, NHS leaders have said (PA)
Looming junior doctors strike will put patients at serious risk – NHS leaders
A van campaigning for Say Pants to the Tax’ outside the Houses of Parliament (Matt Alexander/PA)
Victory for campaign as shoppers no longer have to pay VAT on period pants
Homeowners were hit with 14 hikes in a row (Alamy/PA)
UK economy left on ‘knife edge’ as rate hike torrent takes its toll
Food inflation hit a more than 45-year high of 19.6% in March (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Worst inflation in a generation’ dominated household budgets in 2023
Elevated mortgage rates and the wider cost-of-living squeeze are expected to maintain their pressure on the market in 2024 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Squeeze on home buyers’ budgets set to continue into 2024, say experts
Pete Bell, executive chairman of Dunfermline-based Campion Homes.
'Extremely difficult' year for Fife housebuilder Campion Homes as sales fall £12 million

Conversation