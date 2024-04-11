Dundee funeral directors offer jute coffins in nod to city’s industrial past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee funeral directors offer jute coffins in nod to city’s industrial past

Affertons said the new coffins are also an environmentally conscious option for a final resting place.

By Rob McLaren
Affertons funeral director Paul Craigie with the Dundee company's new jute coffin.
Dundee funeral directors Affertons is to offer jute coffins in a nod to the city’s heritage.

The new coffins are designed to have minimal environmental impact and can be used in woodland burials as well as traditional grave ceremonies and in crematoria.

The flat-packed jute coffin is a unique and environmentally conscious option for a final resting place.

Crafted with a sturdy Paulownia timber frame known for its strength, it is draped with premium biodegradable jute fabric.

Jute coffins a nod to Dundee history

Funeral director Paul Craigie said he expects the coffins will be selected by families who have connections to the city’s jute industry.

He said: “We believe these coffins will appeal to people who were connected to the jute industry in some way or who want to celebrate the history of Dundee.

“Of course, they will also appeal to people with no connection to jute as they are designed to have less environmental impact than traditional wooden coffins or even wicker ones.

One of Affertons’ new jute coffins. Image: Affertons.

“There are no metal fixtures and so they are a lightweight alternative to some of the more basic cardboard models.”

Affertons began providing funeral services in Dundee in 2013.

The business initially traded from Clepington Road before a blaze at a neighbouring takeaway in 2020 forced it to move to temporary premises at West Marketgait.

The business then opened new premises in Strathmartine Road in 2022. A satellite office in Fintry Road opened earlier this year.

Dundee’s jute history

The coffins come with durable jute straps and bamboo handles for secure fastening and practicality.

Every component, from the biodegradable materials to the flat-packed design for easy storage and transportation, minimises environmental impact.

For years production of jute, a vegetable fibre, which rivalled cotton in its practical uses, was a major sector in the local economy in Dundee.

Workers in a Dundee jute mill.

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, much of the raw jute fibre of Bengal was exported to be processed in mills of Dundee.

When the industry moved to India at the start of the last century in pursuit of lower production costs and with the development of cleaner, man-made fibres, the industry began to fade.

