Driver caught speeding at 101mph on A9 near Pitlochry as motorists warned of ‘fatal consequences’

Drivers are being warned about the potentially “fatal consequences” of speeding after a motorist was caught doing 101mph on the A9 near Pitlochry.

Safety Camera Scotland says the unidentified driver was clocked going at more than 30mph over the 70mph limit on a stretch of the Perthshire road in March.

The agency, which operates speed cameras in Scotland, claims “a number” of drivers were caught going over the limit last month.

The A9 is regularly branded Scotland’s most dangerous road due to the number of fatal crashes on the route.

A new timetable has been set out for the dualling of the road after a series of delays.

Earlier this month, a former road safety inspector from Perth was banned for speeding at 100mph on the A9.

A post by Safety Camera Scotland on Facebook said: “(It is) so disappointing that some motorists are still failing to adhere to the speed limits on the A9.

“Last month our mobile units detected a number of motorists travelling in excess of the limits, the highest being 101mph in the 70mph (zone) near Pitlochry.”

John Duff, a councillor for the area, says driving at that speed is “exceptionally dangerous”.

He said: “It could have fatal consequences, not just for the driver but for any of the road users around them.

“A wrong move, a blow-out, a pothole or a slow-moving vehicle emerging from a side road is all that it takes.

“Drivers must behave responsibly at all times.

“As a former police officer, I have witnessed firsthand the outcomes of excessive speeding of this nature and it is not pretty, I can assure you.

“The courts may well give this driver several months without a licence in which to reflect on the error of their ways.”

Police Scotland and Safety Camera Scotland have been contacted for more details about the speeding incident.