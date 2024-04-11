Aparthotel bid for Montrose homeless hostel empty for 17 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aparthotel bid for Montrose homeless hostel empty for 17 years

The 11-bed Queen's Close property off Montrose High Street has been unoccupied since a six-figure upgrade following a fatal fire tragedy in 2007.

By Graham Brown
Queen's Close runs off Montrose High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Queen's Close runs off Montrose High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Montrose’s white elephant Queen’s Close homeless hostel could finally be brought back into use as a town centre aparthotel.

But it hinges on Angus councillors giving a planning bid the go-ahead since the authority still owns the building.

Next week, council officials will recommend development standards committee members approve conversion of the 11-bedroom property into serviced apartments.

It is hoped they would be well used by workers at Montrose Port and other local firms.

Queen's Close homeless unit in Montrose.
Angus Council spent more than £350,000 on Queen’s Close following a fatal fire in 2007. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

However, the council is remaining tight-lipped on how much it will get for the conservation area building if the deal goes through.

A spokesperson said: “Angus Council has agreed a sale with a proposed purchaser for the building, subject to planning and licensing.

“Given this position we are unable to advise of any agreed sale price and this remains commercially confidential at this time.”

Tragic history of Queen’s Close

It is the latest attempt by the authority to offload Queen’s Close since a man died in a fire there in 2007.

And despite a subsequent £355,000 upgrade following the tragedy, the building has never been used since.

A £110k deal was struck but finally fell through in 2022.

But now a West Lothian-based company is behind the aparthotel proposal.

W9A Investments Ltd plan to convert the 11-bedsits into five apartments totalling 13 beds.

Their plan would create three two-bed, one three-bed and one four-bed apartments.

Each would contain sleeping accommodation, bathroom and kitchen facilities, and living room space.

A laundry room would be provided in the ground floor level.

Predicted high demand for aparthotel accommodation

The applicants say there is high demand in Montrose for such accommodation from businesses including Montrose Port, GSK, Baker Hughes and other local firms.

They estimate 300 people are arriving in Montrose each week on on contracts in and around the town.

W9A Investments predict occupancy rates as high as 78% – well above the UK average for such accommodation.

Queen’s Close is B-listed but the company say only minor internal alterations will be carried out.

Queen's Close homeless hostel in Montrose.
Queen’s Close homeless unit is accessed from the High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The building is vacant and has been for approximately 17 years,” say the applicants.

“The proposed new use will bring an active use to this historic building in the centre of Montrose ensuring its long-term use and continued maintenance.”

Planners recommend conditional approval for the application.

They say: “The listed building would be retained and its reuse is positive.

“The external appearance of the building would not be altered.”

Three letters of support were received by the council, with one objection over the potential impact on neighbours.

In response, officials said: “The character or behaviour of potential guests cannot be assumed, either positively or negatively.

Queen's Close homeless unit in Montrose town centre.
Previous attempts by Angus Council to dispose of the Queen’s Close property have been unsuccessful. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“But it is possible to seek to minimise any adverse impact on the amenity of occupants of nearby property through a proposed planning condition.”

It will require a management plan which to include noise control measures.

Development standards committee councillors will consider the application on Tuesday.

Port firm lost out in bid to buy Queen’s Close

Montrose firm Rix was one of a number of bidders for the property last year.

It also wanted to use it for workers in the offshore renewables sector.

The port-based company’s offer was part of a two-pronged bid which also included the former Inch Pavilion and bowling green.

Angus Council selected Montrose Port Authority as the preferred bidder after it offered £201,000 for the site.

It is believed that was around £75k less than the top bid received.

The outcome of a public consultation on the Inch proposal is still to come before councillors.

Conversation