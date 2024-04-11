Aparthotel bid for Montrose homeless hostel empty for 17 years

Montrose’s white elephant Queen’s Close homeless hostel could finally be brought back into use as a town centre aparthotel.

But it hinges on Angus councillors giving a planning bid the go-ahead since the authority still owns the building.

Next week, council officials will recommend development standards committee members approve conversion of the 11-bedroom property into serviced apartments.

It is hoped they would be well used by workers at Montrose Port and other local firms.

However, the council is remaining tight-lipped on how much it will get for the conservation area building if the deal goes through.

A spokesperson said: “Angus Council has agreed a sale with a proposed purchaser for the building, subject to planning and licensing.

“Given this position we are unable to advise of any agreed sale price and this remains commercially confidential at this time.”

Tragic history of Queen’s Close

It is the latest attempt by the authority to offload Queen’s Close since a man died in a fire there in 2007.

And despite a subsequent £355,000 upgrade following the tragedy, the building has never been used since.

A £110k deal was struck but finally fell through in 2022.

But now a West Lothian-based company is behind the aparthotel proposal.

W9A Investments Ltd plan to convert the 11-bedsits into five apartments totalling 13 beds.

Their plan would create three two-bed, one three-bed and one four-bed apartments.

Each would contain sleeping accommodation, bathroom and kitchen facilities, and living room space.

A laundry room would be provided in the ground floor level.

Predicted high demand for aparthotel accommodation

The applicants say there is high demand in Montrose for such accommodation from businesses including Montrose Port, GSK, Baker Hughes and other local firms.

They estimate 300 people are arriving in Montrose each week on on contracts in and around the town.

W9A Investments predict occupancy rates as high as 78% – well above the UK average for such accommodation.

Queen’s Close is B-listed but the company say only minor internal alterations will be carried out.

“The building is vacant and has been for approximately 17 years,” say the applicants.

“The proposed new use will bring an active use to this historic building in the centre of Montrose ensuring its long-term use and continued maintenance.”

Planners recommend conditional approval for the application.

They say: “The listed building would be retained and its reuse is positive.

“The external appearance of the building would not be altered.”

Three letters of support were received by the council, with one objection over the potential impact on neighbours.

In response, officials said: “The character or behaviour of potential guests cannot be assumed, either positively or negatively.

“But it is possible to seek to minimise any adverse impact on the amenity of occupants of nearby property through a proposed planning condition.”

It will require a management plan which to include noise control measures.

Development standards committee councillors will consider the application on Tuesday.

Port firm lost out in bid to buy Queen’s Close

Montrose firm Rix was one of a number of bidders for the property last year.

It also wanted to use it for workers in the offshore renewables sector.

The port-based company’s offer was part of a two-pronged bid which also included the former Inch Pavilion and bowling green.

Angus Council selected Montrose Port Authority as the preferred bidder after it offered £201,000 for the site.

It is believed that was around £75k less than the top bid received.

The outcome of a public consultation on the Inch proposal is still to come before councillors.