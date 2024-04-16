I watched man get ‘crushed by gas canister’ at Perth’s newest immersive health and safety teaching centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

I watched man get ‘crushed by gas canister’ at Perth’s newest immersive health and safety teaching centre

Courier business journalist Paul Malik paid a visit to SSE's Faskally Safety Leadership Centre and it left a lasting impression.

Mac and Stuart speak with a supervisor, ahead of loading the fateful gas canisters, at the SSE Faskally training centre in Perth. Image: Stuart Nicol/SSE
Mac and Stuart speak with a supervisor, ahead of loading the fateful gas canisters, at the SSE Faskally training centre in Perth. Image: Stuart Nicol/SSE
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

It’s Friday morning, around 10am, and I am sitting having a coffee with SSE’s press officer in their Perth canteen when suddenly two men dressed head-to-toe in hi-viz and hard hats burst in, shouting about getting a dock cleared.

I watch their argument unfold, drawn in by Stuart’s explanation of why he’s so knackered; his six-month-old has been keeping him up and his “digs” while on duty are not “exactly the best”.

His colleague, Mac, an older loading technician — long in the tooth with a gammy knee — seemingly could not care less. He just wants to see Friday through and get home for some leave.

Supervisor Billy then thunders in. He’s under immense pressure to get his site cleared.

He shouts his way through their impromptu meeting, telling them to “get a move on” and threatening them with a delayed home-time if the work is not done.

Supervisor Billy, chiding workers Mac and Stuart, who is clearly exhausted. Image: Stuart Nicol/SSE

We leave the canteen and are ushered through to site manager’s office, then a London board room before landing on the dock itself.

Things don’t end too well for young Stuart, who is killed by a falling gas canister he was hastily loading on to a tug-boat, without the correct equipment.

And all this before lunch.

Immersive training programme

“It’s just a scenario”, I have to remind myself, as Stuart’s distraught wife buckles in grief as she’s told the news of her husband’s demise.

Coupled with the appearance of his daughter, who has grown-up questioning the word “accident” and a doctor who tells us “there was nothing left to resuscitate”  — it becomes apparent this is no ordinary health and safety briefing.

Courier business journalist Paul Malik in the immersive set, character Stuart’s home, at the Faskally Safety Leadership Training Centre in Perth. Image:  Stuart Nicol/SSE

By the end, I am questioning the behaviour of everyone involved — Mac, Billy the supervisor, CEO Mr Banks and poor Pete, the put-upon site manager.

Which is, of course, the point.

SSE have spent £2.5 million developing their training facility in Perth.

The imagined CEO, complaining about the length of time a project is taking and how much it is costing, as part of the training programme. Image: Stuart Nicol/SSE

Named after the old site near Pitlochry, the Faskally Safety Leadership Centre is the first of its kind in Scotland to use immersive training techniques.

Stuart, Mac and the rest of the gang are all — of course — fictional characters, ably plated by local actors using scripts typed-up by local writers.

The energy giant has collaborated with the award-winning Active Training Team (ATT), who use “neuroscientific and psychological learning principles” they say ensures lessons are “remembered better, for longer”.

Staff ‘pulled in’

It is certainly something I will remember for a long time, but what do SSE’s staff think?

I sit down, after grabbing a restorative cup of tea, with Marshall Stirling, an apprentice cable jointer.

He has completed the training programme already and tells me it is one of the most intensive things he has done.

“I thought the whole experience was really interesting. It gives you such a better insight into how everyone’s actions can have such massive consequences, if the correct procedures are not carried out.

Apprentice cable jointer Marshall Stirling, at the Perth SSE Faskally Safety Leadership Training Centre. Image: Stuart Nicol/SSE

“What we have seen is only a small part of the programme, the training takes a full day. It is really intense.

“It teaches us to stand-up for the correct procedures. It is great for younger staff and apprentices, who might be worried about standing up to management. It gives them that confidence. It is good to know we are being supported.

“Being in this immersive training pulls you into the story, it is a lot better than just watching a DVD and signing a sheet to say you have done so.”

High-risk operations

The scenario is designed to help staff — from apprentice to chief exec — understand how their own behaviour can impact others, as well as teaching them the communication tools needed to positively challenge corporate behaviour, and accept change.

The centre hopes to usher more than 7,000 people through its doors every year, with one-day-a-week availability for other businesses who want to book the training programme on offer too.

SSE carries out thousands of high-risk operations every day.

They want to make sure everyone involved in their projects across the world get home safe at the end of the working day.

Investing in programmes like this one, and making sure staff feel supported in challenging decisions which impact on their wellbeing, are more important than any profit and loss report.

More from Business

Cadogan Square in central London was among Rightmove’s top five streets where home-sellers’ asking prices have typically been highest this year so far (Ian West/PA)
Streets where home sellers’ price tags are highest on average this year revealed
More UK businesses are relying on international markets to grow their sales (Yui Mok/PA)
UK firms relying more on overseas markets for sales growth – survey
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Hunt to insist UK economy ‘is on the up’ on trip to IMF meetings…
Criminals are finding new ways to target consumers using social media and deepfake technology, with cost-of-living pressures also having an impact, according to Cifas (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Criminals ramp up social engineering and AI tactics to steal consumer details
Radiographers have said bras should not be subject to VAT (Alamy/PA)
Bras are a ‘basic necessity’ and should not be subject to VAT – radiographers
First Minister Humza Yousaf, left, and Harland & Wolff chief executive John Wood at Arnish.
Titanic shipbuilder says £270 million plans will create 400 jobs in Methil
UK stock markets lagged behind international peers on Monday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
UK stock markets lag behind Europe and US as oil prices slide
The site in Blyth, Northumberland where Britishvolt had plans to build a gigafactory (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Blackstone nears deal to buy former Britishvolt gigafactory site
Tesla boss Elon Musk has revealed plans to cut jobs (Leon Neal/PA)
Tesla to lay off more than 10% of workers – reports
Former prime minister Liz Truss believes political opponents are smearing her record in office (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss: Bank of England governor should resign over mini budget response

Conversation