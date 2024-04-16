Housing plans lined up for former Dundee city centre hostel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housing plans lined up for former Dundee city centre hostel

An application has been lodged seeking permission to convert East Port House on King Street into 18 residential flats.

By Laura Devlin
The former hostel on King Street could be transformed if the plans are approved. Image: Dundee City Council.
The former hostel on King Street could be transformed if the plans are approved. Image: Dundee City Council.

A former probation hostel in Dundee city centre could be transformed into a residential development as plans are submitted to the local council.

Dundee-based Marketgait Developments Ltd is seeking permission to convert East Port House on King Street into 18 residential flats.

The building is adjacent Dundee’s Hotel Indigo, which was transformed from a former jute mill into a hotel and suites after a £24 million investment in 2018.

If the plans are approved, a mix of one to three-bedroom flats will be spread over the ground to second floor levels.

A planning statement submitted with the application also detailed that the existing central lift would be retained to promote easier access to all floors.

This, it said, would allow “greater independence to ageing residents and those
with physical disabilities”

No car parking spaces included

Provision of cycle parking spaces will be made also available to residents
within the two communal lobbies at street level.

However, developers say no car parking spaces will be created – with residents expected to rely on public transport or “physical methods of commuting”.

Both internal and external alterations to the building’s “historic fabric” will be kept to a minimum, with the intention that any changes will help renovate it “to its former glory.”

The planned change include enhancements to the central entrance at street level to “mimic the appearance of the full height glazed style of the eastern entrance”.

The former hostel is near Dundee’s Hotel Indigo, which was transformed from a former jute mill in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.

Conservation style sky lights will also be installed in the roof to satisfy “natural light and ventilation requirements” of domestic building regulations.

The lower half of building, which is accessed solely from Wishart Archway, is not part of the application.

The B-listed building dates back to the 1830s and was first a flax mill before being converted into a warehouse in 1850. It was then converted into offices in the early 1900s.

It has recently been listed on the market as a “commercial development” opportunity, with the advertisement detailing the building had been refurbished in recent years to provide secure residential/hostel accommodation.

