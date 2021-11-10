Near 74k supporters back Dundee conservationist as Aldi hedge fight moves to Holyrood

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee conservationist has criticised “the cavernous gap in the government’s understanding of ecology and habitat protection” in her battle to save a city wildlife refuge.

Almost 74,000 people online have now backed Dr Jeannie Cooper in her fight with supermarket giant Aldi.

She is trying to stop Aldi from removing a hedgerow and copse of small trees near the A92 and Tom Johnston Road in Broughty Ferry.

Dr Cooper has a PhD in Plant Pathology and Disease Epidemiology. She recently challenged Scottish Government environment minister Mairi McAllan to help her protect the urban habitat.

Dr Cooper said: “I found it [the Scottish Government’s response] to be lacking in anything except the sort of buzzwords and soundbites you might hear from a football commentator.”

Why should Aldi save the urban environment?

Dr Cooper is trying to prevent Aldi from removing the hedge and copse of small trees.

Cutting down the habitat will give motorists a better view of its new Broughty Ferry supermarket building.

The hedgerow is home to great tits, song thrush, blue tits, swallows, rabbits and insects.

Although the plants and animals are not rare, they represent the kind of biodiversity that the Scottish Government – and others – have pledged to protect and restore.

Ms McAllan’s official explained they cannot act as “removal of vegetation” is not classified as development under planning legislation.

Planning law only requires consent if the site is subject to a tree preservation order, according to the official.

For Dr Cooper, therefore, that is not enough to protect existing and thriving local habitats.

Scottish Government response ‘shocking in its vagueness’

She said: “For me, the big admission was that unless there are tree protection orders any other vegetation has no protection at all.

“This shows the cavernous gap in the government’s understanding of ecology and habitat protection.

“I found the short response quite shocking in its vagueness and lack of understanding of the issue.”

The Scottish Government official concedes biodiversity loss remains a problem in Scotland.

“However, we have already acknowledged that more action is needed at all levels to halt the loss of biodiversity,” the letter states.

A total of 73,887 people have now signed St Andrews conservation student Anna Kellner’s petition.

She set up the change.org petition to support Dr Cooper in her environment battle against Aldi.

At 75,000 signatures, the petition becomes one of the top 1% on Change.org in the UK.

The Scottish Government and Aldi have been approached for comment.