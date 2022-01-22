Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

How not buying crisps is helping this Fife family go plastic free

By Aileen Robertson
January 22 2022, 6.30am Updated: January 22 2022, 9.16am
Louise Humptington and her children
Louise Humpington with her sons Isaac, left, and Quinn.

A Fife family has scrapped new toys and bags of crisps as part of their journey to a sustainable and plastic free life.

Former Oxfam worker Louise Humptington runs a chain of plastic free shops.

And she tries to live as plastic free a life as possible at home with her husband Will, 37, and young sons Isaac, 5, Quinn, 4, and Cillian, 2, in Burntisland, Fife.

Image of Louise Humptington with her children outside her home
Louise with Isaac, left, and Quinn.

She admits her work makes it easier for her to make changes that others might find difficult.

But even Louise, 41, says change didn’t happen overnight.

And she has some advice for those looking to live a more sustainable life – do one thing at a time.

“We didn’t do everything all at once.

“And even though we’ve been on this journey for a number of years, we’re still not anywhere near perfect.”

Image of The Courier's Saving the Planet one step at a time series

In our series Saving the planet one step at a time we will be speaking to families who have made changes to their daily lives to help the environment.

And we will be looking at the barriers to living a more sustainable life.

Supermarket trip was turning point

Louise previously worked for Oxfam in Papua New Guinea.

When she got back to Scotland she was “horrified” at the amount of plastic packaging in supermarkets.

It made her think about the products she was consuming.

Louise Humptington with her children outside in the garden
The garden has plenty of play equipment – all of it second hand.

“All I saw was plastic everywhere.

“We were horrified by the amount of plastic in the supermarkets having become used to buying directly from local farmers.

“We began by cutting back our plastic consumption and trying not to buy products containing palm oil.”

When Louise and Will started a family, they made a decision to opt for second hand clothes and toys.

The family garden has plenty of outdoor play equipment – it is just all preloved.

“Everything we bought for the house and everything we bought for the babies was second hand. That was a start.”

What about the all important snacks?

Anyone with young children will know how little hands reach for colourfully packaged snacks during shopping trips.

But crisp packets contain harmful plastic and are not widely recycled.

Louise has therefore had to use a bit of imagination to make sure her boys do not feel they are missing out.

Isaac and Quinn make their own plastic packaging-free popcorn.

To make homemade crisps, she sticks vegetable peelings in the oven.

They also make their own popcorn.

“Our kids have never had stuff out of bags and they don’t really know any different.”

She says her children have supported the family decision to reduce their plastic use.

“Every so often they might see some Dairylea Dunkers at the Co-op and go ‘mummy can we have these’.

“I’ll just say ‘no, we’re not getting those’. And one of the other two will turn around and say ‘we don’t buy those because they’re in plastic’.”

She adds: “What we do provide is tasty. We’ll make up trail mix and things like that – dried fruits and maybe some mini marshmallows and some mini chocolate chips so they feel like they’re having a treat.”

Families can make a difference to plastic pollution and climate change

While tackling climate change, biodiversity loss and plastic pollution needs action from governments, Louise says individuals can make a difference.

“Those individual changes do make a difference, absolutely they do,” says Louise.

Louise Humptington's children Quinn and Isaac in the garden
Quinn and Isaac get busy in the garden.

“But more importantly, they send a message to the people who can make the biggest changes, that we as consumers are not going to accept the status quo.

“When the likes of L’Oreal Paris turn around and say they’re going to bring out a shampoo bar, you know that’s a very firm indicator that they have seen the green market.”

Everyone is in the same storm, but we’re not all in the same boat.”

Louise Humpington

However, she says everyone has to make their own decision about what they can do to reduce their impact on the environment.

“Everyone is in the same storm, but we’re not all in the same boat.

“What is right for one may not be right for another.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]