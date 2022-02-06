A toilet roll holder made from a belt? Dundee family’s imaginative approach to a zero waste life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Environment

A toilet roll holder made from a belt? Dundee family’s imaginative approach to a zero waste life

By Aileen Robertson
February 6 2022, 7.00am
zero waste
Jamie Bentley helps his son Coen, 7, patch up a pair of trousers.

A Dundee family is taking a creative approach to zero waste living – including using an old belt as a loo roll holder.

Caroline Bentley, 39, breathes life into items destined for the bin or the charity shop as part of her drive to live a more sustainable life.

“I really enjoy seeing things with a different set of eyes and saying ‘I need something that does this job, how can I use something I’ve already got?'”

She lives in the city with husband Jamie, 37, and sons Rigo, 9, and Coen, 7.

Jamie, Rigo, Caroline and Coen Bentley.

Caroline has a zero waste approach at work and at home.

She runs a Dundee food project which uses surplus food to cook meals for the local food bank.

The meals are packed up for freezing in donated old takeaway cartons, which she has put through the dishwasher.

“It is a great idea to use what’s already in the system.

“A lot of eco-friendly stuff is about that.

“Just using what you have is better and cheaper, and easier.”

Our Saving the planet one step at a time series has been looking at how families have made realistic changes to lessen their impact on the environment.

Caroline believes reusing what you already have, rather than buying new things, is an achievable way to help the planet.

And she shares with us her innovative tips for living a more zero waste lifestyle.

Old belt or Instagram worthy bathroom accessory?

For example, Caroline fashioned a stylish toilet roll holder out of an old belt.

“In my bathroom, we needed something to hang the toilet roll on.

“I looked and I couldn’t find anything pretty.

“So I used a belt. It’s yellow and we’ve got a blue wall, and they go together.”

Caroline transformed an old belt into a bathroom accessory worthy of Instagram.

“Now every time I change the loo roll I think ‘that’s my belt, that didn’t really work as a belt anymore, but it suits the place perfectly.'”

Caroline has even found a use for the mounds of old socks that her boys have worn out.

Some of the boys’ old socks were used to transform this coconut shell into a plant holder.

“Their socks wear through all the time. I cut the socks into a big spiral of fabric and used that as yarn.”

She now has a chic plant holder made from a coconut half and hung up with old socks.

But living sustainably is harder if you have a busy schedule

In addition to wearing second hand clothes and mending garments rather than throwing them out, Caroline also makes her own soap and cleaning products.

But trying everything at once can be a bit intimidating to those who have yet to attempt a more zero waste approach.

She advises making “little easy changes”.

“It doesn’t take a big change in action, but it maybe takes a change in thinking.”

Caroline makes her own soap and cleaning products.

Cutting down on plastic and embarking on a zero waste journey does have its challenges.

And Caroline admits it has been harder to shop sustainably since she returned to work.

“When I didn’t have so many work commitments, I found it so much easier to spend time shopping around.

“When I was working more, it just wasn’t feasible to do that. It was more about picking up what you could and being as low waste as possible.”

