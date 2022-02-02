[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“A large part of the time convenience is going to dominate”.

Volunteer Carina Birrell appears to have no illusions about the scale of the challenge in altering people’s shopping habits.

But along with the other volunteers at Juniper she is helping to open eyes as to how a more environmentally-friendly form of shopping is possible.

“It’s a big step for people to suddenly go zero waste. So for us it’s about minimal waste.”

Sustainable living and zero waste shopping

Zero waste, or plastic free shops, are increasingly common across Tayside and Fife. We profiled 5 of the more established businesses in 2021.

But for many they still have a niche reputation, leaving the zero waste team at Juniper in Newburgh as keen to break down barriers as they are to sell their products.

And, it seems, share a smile and a chat while they go about it.

Our video above catches the community spirit among the volunteer group who make the Newburgh High Street shop tick.

“In order to make change we felt like having something on the doorstep of our community that makes it easier for them to pop in and refill their laundry detergent, or their washing up liquid, or their shampoo,” Carina continues.

“Once you get used to doing it, it becomes convenient for you.

‘You don’t have to buy’

Shop owner Ruth Reid doesn’t claim to have all the sustainable living answers, but is keen to support anyone making a change, no matter how small.

“It’s not to be afraid of it. But come in and chat. You don’t have to buy. You can just learn something, which is good.”

It appears to be an ethos shared in plastic free shops across Scotland.

Volunteer Elle Moss suggests the little things matter.

“Nobody can save the planet by themselves. But if everybody does a little thing. It makes such a massive difference.”