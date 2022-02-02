Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

WATCH: Volunteers at Newburgh’s ‘minimal waste’ shop Juniper bring curious shoppers into the eco fold

By Peter John Meiklem
February 2 2022, 6.30am

“A large part of the time convenience is going to dominate”.

Volunteer Carina Birrell appears to have no illusions about the scale of the challenge in altering people’s shopping habits.

But along with the other volunteers at Juniper she is helping to open eyes as to how a more environmentally-friendly form of shopping is possible.

“It’s a big step for people to suddenly go zero waste. So for us it’s about minimal waste.”

Sustainable living and zero waste shopping

Zero waste, or plastic free shops, are increasingly common across Tayside and Fife. We profiled 5 of the more established businesses in 2021.

But for many they still have a niche reputation, leaving the zero waste team at Juniper in Newburgh as keen to break down barriers as they are to sell their products.

And, it seems, share a smile and a chat while they go about it.

Our video above catches the community spirit among the volunteer group who make the Newburgh High Street shop tick.

“In order to make change we felt like having something on the doorstep of our community that makes it easier for them to pop in and refill their laundry detergent, or their washing up liquid, or their shampoo,” Carina continues.

“Once you get used to doing it, it becomes convenient for you.

‘You don’t have to buy’

Shop owner Ruth Reid doesn’t claim to have all the sustainable living answers, but is keen to support anyone making a change, no matter how small.

“It’s not to be afraid of it. But come in and chat. You don’t have to buy. You can just learn something, which is good.”

It appears to be an ethos shared in plastic free shops across Scotland.

Volunteer Elle Moss suggests the little things matter.

“Nobody can save the planet by themselves. But if everybody does a little thing. It makes such a massive difference.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]