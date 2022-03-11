How cold snap in Europe caused dangerous air pollution spike in Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How cold snap in Europe caused dangerous air pollution spike in Dundee and Angus

By Aileen Robertson
March 11 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 11 2022, 7.21am
Smog over Krakow, Poland.
Smog over Krakow, Poland.

A recent spike in dangerous air pollution in Dundee can be traced back to coal fires in Central Europe.

On March 3, air pollution monitors around Dundee, and also in Forfar, returned high readings for particulate matter linked to serious health problems.

Particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns can enter the bloodstream when inhaled.

Also known as PM2.5 they have been linked to cancer.

So what happened on Thursday, March 3?

We asked the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) what might have caused the pollution spike.

A Sepa spokesperson said elevated levels of particulate matter were recorded across Scotland that day.

By the Friday, things had returned to normal.

This European Environment Agency graphic shows air pollution in the form of PM2.5 across Europe on March 2. Dark red dots show high levels in Poland.
This European Environment Agency graphic shows air pollution in the form of PM2.5 across Europe on March 2. Dark red dots show high levels in Poland.

“The elevated levels of pollution were closely associated with PM2.5 and occurred across the northeast of the country.

“This appears to be a regional event and is likely linked to a polluted airmass moving across from Central Europe, where elevated levels of particulate matter were also detected.”

A look at data from the European Environment Agency (EEA) shows that levels of PM2.5 exceeded 50 micrograms per cubic metre in areas of Poland on March 2.

To put that in perspective, that exceeds more than twice the annual average PM2.5 tolerated under Scottish limits.

The highest level recorded across Dundee and Angus was 37.7, at Dundee Lochee Road.

Fife saw smaller spikes, albeit they still exceeded the Scottish annual mean target of 25.

During the first days of March, temperatures in Central Europe plummeted below zero.

Poland in particular is heavily reliant on coal. And when people light their coal fires, air quality suffers.

ASKMeteo‘s air mass visualisation for March 3 shows air from Central Europe swirling across the east of the UK.

“Air pollutants not only impact the country they originate from but can circulate across hundreds and thousands of kilometres,” said the Sepa spokesperson.

Air quality in Scotland: Track levels of air pollution in your community

