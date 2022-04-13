Dundee Michelin site ‘in the coal face’ of tackling climate crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Decarbonising old Dundee tenements will be the hardest challenge in the city’s bid to tackle the climate crisis.

That is the view of Chris Stark, chief executive of the Climate Change Committee.

Chris was at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), which has become the home for green innovation in Dundee.

He was there to escape the “bubble” of advising governments in Edinburgh and London on how to tackle the climate crisis.

“I’m absolutely sure we need to get out and understand what’s happening on the ground,” he said.

“That’s the point of coming to Dundee.”

Findings from the visit will be taken back to Westminster and Holyrood as the Climate Change Committee advise governments on environmental policy.

So what did the environmental advocate make of what’s happening in Dundee, and what challenges does the city still face?

We spoke to him to find out.

‘In the coal face’

Chris described Dundee as an “interesting” place to visit.

“It’s right in the coal face, if I can use the wrong metaphor when it comes to these changes.

“You’ve got a whole set of new industries starting in Dundee right now. There’s huge potential to benefit from this transition to net-zero.

“But there’s also a massive set of challenges in the city itself, such as the tenement buildings they have here.

“Decarbonising that is a huge challenge.

“But there’s some really enlightened people here in Dundee who want to do the right thing, so it’s great.”

Something out of nothing

Chris is, of course, aware of the history of the Michelin site. The city faced a difficult time when tyre-manufacturer decided to close the factory.

But what’s been done in the face of adversity is inspirational, he said.

“I remember when this closed and it was a disaster.

“I wouldn’t have said at that time that this kind of renewal we see would have happened.

“A few years ago, I wouldn’t have predicted that.”

Chris said other places could learn from the example set in Dundee.

It can’t be all that good, right?

Chris, unsurprisingly given climate scientists’ latest warnings, is not letting himself get too carried away.

I asked him if there was enough being done across the country – and the globe – to tackle the climate crisis.

“I think there is enough, but there isn’t the coordination yet to see the real change happening at the scale needed.”

While he was full of praise for what was happening at the Michelin site in Dundee, it can never be enough to “fully achieve the targets” alone.

“The challenge of scaling all this up is enormous.”

Funding will play a big part in fulfilling that goal. But he said investors need to be certain it will pay off financially for them.

“We’ve heard a lot, particularly from businesses, that we need to be clear that things like retraining are actually going to happen before they start investing.”

One of the highlights for Chris was checking out the electric vehicle charging station at Dundee’s Princes Street – something he hasn’t seen in his native Glasgow.

“More of that please,” Chris said.

Cost of living meets the climate crisis

But what can the average person take away from what’s happening at Michelin?

“I want to understand what real people are experiencing,” Chris said.

“I don’t expect people in Dundee to wake up every morning and start caring about the climate crisis.

“But I do think we should be making efforts to help them to decarbonise in a way that supports them.”

Chris believes we can “bring together the climate objectives” with the cost of living crisis.

“We need to get people off fossil fuels as quickly as possible.

“That is bog standard stuff: better insulated homes, double glazing, cutting energy bills.

“That has a huge benefit for people living in Dundee and for the environment.”