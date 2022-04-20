Fife offenders help council turn away from potentially harmful weedkiller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fife offenders help council turn away from potentially harmful weedkiller

By Aileen Robertson
April 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 20 2022, 10.14am
Fife Council project officer Craig Hutton, left, with a member of the local Community Payback team.
Fife Council project officer Craig Hutton, left, with a member of the local Community Payback team.

Fife Council has ditched weedkiller for a pilot scheme in Tayport.

The local authority has been using mechanical road sweepers to clear weeds from the harbour area.

Meanwhile, a local Community Payback team helped out by clearing the hard to reach areas with traditional gardening tools.

Fife Council aims to find out if its teams can effectively control weeds without spraying them with glyphosate herbicide.

Joe from the Community Payback team gets stuck into the Tayport's weeds as part of the pilot
Joe from the Community Payback team gets stuck into the Tayport’s weeds.

Council service manager Scott Clelland says: “Any reduction we can make in the use of chemical weedkillers will benefit the environment.

“We are piloting this approach, which involves manually clearing the weeds as an alternative to using chemicals.

“We’ll evaluate the impacts and benefits over the next few weeks as the pilot progresses.”

What’s wrong with weedkiller?

Farmers use glyphosate during food production.

And garden centres widely sell weedkillers containing the chemical.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded that glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans”.

However, manufacturers have rigorously defended its safety.

Similarly, the Health and Safety Executive says it has been “approved as safe and efficacious”.

Craig Hutton, in the orange vest, leads the Community Payback team who are taking part in the pilot.
Craig Hutton, in the orange vest, leads the Community Payback team.

Meanwhile, in Tayport, residents support the pilot scheme.

George Beat is secretary of Tayport Community Council.

He says local residents are concerned about the impacts of weedkillers on human health.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the use of weedkillers.

“There is concern for people’s health and the environment.”

Local Lib Dem candidate Jonny Tepp has been “pressing for some time” for the council to consider alternatives to weedkiller.

“There has been concern about the use of herbicides to control weeds for some time.

“I am therefore pleased that this pilot project has been set up in Tayport to see whether it is possible to keep weed growth under control without having to use herbicides.”

Weeding is ‘labour intensive’

After the initial clearing effort, the teams will be back out three or four times over the summer months to keep the streets weed free.

Whether or not the trial is successful will depend on how quickly the weeds grow back.

Council bosses will have to make a decision about the labour and resources involved in going weedkiller free.

Craig Hutton, who leads the local Community Payback team, describes the task as hard work.

“It is labour intensive.” He adds: “I think it’s quite a positive thing.

“It’s a good thing, certainly from our point of view, for unpaid work, for guys doing work in the community.”

