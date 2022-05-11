Burning ambition: Why do experts say we’ll soon have too many incinerators in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Burning ambition: Why do experts say we’ll soon have too many incinerators in Scotland?

By Scott Milne
May 11 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 11 2022, 11.04am
The Baldovie incinerator during construction in 2018.
The Baldovie incinerator during construction in 2018.

Incinerator capacity could outstrip demand by 2026, a report commissioned by the Scottish Government has found.

Waste not sent to landfill or recycled is burned for energy at sites such as Baldovie in Dundee.

But doing this leads to harmful emissions, especially if that waste is plastic.

When taking into account the Scottish Government’s recycling and waste targets, capacity will exceed demand at sites that already exist or have planning permission in place.

Sites in the pipeline include Brockwell Energy’s incinerator east of Ballingry, which is expected to support 400 jobs in Fife.

Dr Colin Church, who authored the report, outlined 14 recommendations for the government over the future use of incinerators in Scotland.

The waste expert was asked to conduct an independent review of the use of incinerators after the Greens entered a coalition with the SNP.

What needs to change?

Key among the recommendations is that government ministers need to “rapidly” prevent the amount of recyclable material sent to incinerators for burning.

Colin also decried the lack of data around waste and recycling, making his task difficult.

Better record keeping was another recommendation.

The amount of waste burnt has tripled in the last 10 years, according to Sepa.

Should more incinerators be built in Scotland in the future?

Colin said all future planning permission applications for incinerators should be rejected in Scotland, unless there is an overriding reason to do so.

An example of this was if there was a geographical need.

Most incinerators are in the central belt, Tayside and Fife, meaning there may be a lack of facilities further north.

Colin said: “There’s a real question if more should be built.

“According to our modelling, there is going to be a residual waste of fuel, so what’s going to happen?

“But you can’t look at these things in isolation.

“If you change something in one area, it will have an impact elsewhere.”

An upcoming ban on landfill waste is likely to have an impact on demand.

The ban is likely to lead to more waste ending up at incinerators across Scotland in future.

But despite this, Colin’s findings suggest there will be too much capacity in about four years.

‘First step’

Environmental campaigners welcomed the report, but with caveats.

Kim Pratt, circular economy campaigner with Friends of the Earth Scotland, said the “alarming rise” in incinerator use needs to stop.

“Rapid action is needed to prevent the loss of valuable resources and stop the climate-wrecking emissions being caused by burning plastics.

“A ban on new incinerators is the first step in turning Scotland’s waste management system around, but it’s only half of the solution. The report makes it clear that more must be done to minimise waste and recycle as much as possible.”

Government ministers are expected to respond to the findings by June.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]