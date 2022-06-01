Forfar marine scientist Peter Wright recognised for pioneering work on North Sea fish stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar marine scientist Peter Wright recognised for pioneering work on North Sea fish stocks

By Scott Milne
June 1 2022, 10.30pm
queen's honours angus
Peter Wright.

An Angus marine scientist has been made an MBE as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Peter Wright has had a 30-year career researching sea life and has been pivotal in changing how we understand life in the North Sea.

Peter lives in the outskirts of Forfar with his wife.

The 60-year old said the news of the MBE came as a big shock.

“I got a letter through the post a few weeks ago informing me, but I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone about it.

“It was a pleasant surprise.

“There have been other people in my field who have received honours. But you don’t really think you’ll get one yourself so it really was a big surprise.”

A love of the sea

Peter is originally from Leicester, which he describes as “about as far as you can get from the sea”.

Nevertheless, he was always interested in what goes on beneath the waves so moved to Glasgow to do a PHD in marine science.

From there he moved to Angus when he started working at Marine Laboratory Aberdeen, which is now called Marine Scotland Science, in 1990.

At the government-run organisation, Peter’s research has been key in setting up and adapting Marine Protected Areas.

The zones offer guarantees from overfishing at marine ecosystems along Scotland’s coastline.

Peter has also offered an insight into cod and haddock stocks in the North Sea.

The Queen in Dundee in 2016.

Peter said: “One of the biggest bits of work I did was on sandeels and sea birds.

“My work was instrumental in learning about sandeel stocks in the North Sea.

“I led work that changed the way we managed them.”

Among Peter’s other achievements is working with the fishing industry on how to protect haddock and cod stock numbers.

While he no longer works at Marine Scotland Science, his career isn’t over yet.

He said: “I have books on cod and haddock coming out and I’m doing some teaching, working with PHD students.”

