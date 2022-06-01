Queen’s Birthday Honours 2022: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Queen’s Birthday Honours 2022: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

By Katy Scott
June 1 2022, 10.30pm
queen's birthday honours
Great Britain's Olympic curling team were among the recipients.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours list for 2022 has been revealed – with scores of locals across Tayside and Fife receiving a gong.

To celebrate 70 years on the the throne, people from across the UK have been recognised for their talents and dedication to their communities.

The best-known Scottish recipients include the entire gold medal-winning Olympic curlers team, crime writer Ian Rankin, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews Professor Sally Mapstone, and chief constable of Police Scotland Iain Thomas Livingstone QPM.

The full list for DundeeAngusPerthshire and Fife is as follows:

Knights Bachelor

Iain Thomas Livingstone QPM, Kincardine, Fife: Chief constable of Police Scotland. For services to policing and the public.

Ian Rankin OBE DL, Cardenden, Fife: Author. For services to literature and to charity.

MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire)

Professor Harry Campbell, Dunfermline, Fife: Professor of genetic epidemiology and public health at the University of Edinburgh. For services to international child health and global public health.

Hailey Caitlin Rose Duff, Forfar, Angus: Member of the British Olympic curling team. For services to curling.

queen's birthday honours
Gold medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith were all honoured in the list.

William Robert Leckie Duncan, Perth, Perth and Kinross: For services to curling and to charity in Perth.

Dr Isobel Jessie Falconer, St Andrews, Fife: Reader of mathematics at the School of Mathematics and Statistics in University of St Andrews. For services to the history of mathematics and science.

Dr Barry Klaassen, Wester Ballindean, Perth and Kinross: Team leader at Scotland Emergency Medicine – Malawi Project and chief medical adviser of the British Red Cross. For services to overseas healthcare.

Claire Lavelle, Kirkcaldy, Fife: Founder of Hive of Wellbeing. For services to the wellbeing of students, teachers and staff in education.

Dr Elaine McNaughton (Elaine Campbell), Carnoustie, Angus: Lately senior partner at the Carnoustie Medical Group. For services to general practice and GP training in Scotland.

Margaret Erskine Nicoll, Perth, Perth and Kinross: Lately resilience learning programme manager at the Scottish government. For public service.

Mili Smith, Perth, Perth and Kinross: Member of the British Olympic curling team. For services to curling.

queen's birthday honours
Ian Rankin is best known for his Inspector Rebus novels.

Stephen Connell Stewart, Anstruther, Fife: Director of sport and exercise at the University of St Andrews. For services to sport.

Dr Peter John Wright, Forfar, Angus: Leader of the Ecology and Conservation Group, Marine Scotland Science. For services to science.

Julie McDonald Young, Perth, Perth and Kinross: For services to dance and to young people in Perth.

OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire)

Dr Stephen James Cole, Broughty Ferry, Dundee: Intensive care doctor at NHS Tayside and president of the Scottish Intensive Care Society.  For services to the NHS and to the Covid-19 response.

Professor Jean Scott Ker (Jean Scott Cachia), Cupar, Fife: Lately associate postgraduate dean of NHS Education for Scotland. For services to medical education.

queen's birthday honours
Professor Sally Mapstone, the principle and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews.

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Sally Mapstone FRSE, St Andrews, Fife: Principal and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews. For services to higher education.

BEM (British Empire Medal)

Glenys Marjory Andrews, Kinross, Perth and Kinross: President of Perthshire Open Studios. For services to the arts in Perthshire.

Joan McFarlane Blue, Perth, Perth and Kinross: For services to education and to music in Perthshire.

James McFarlane Hunter, Perth, Perth and Kinross: President of the Perth Strathtay Harriers. For services to inclusion in sport.

Georgina Ann Ogilvy, Arbroath, Angus: Chair of the Arbroath branch women’s section, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to veterans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]