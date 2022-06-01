Queen’s Birthday Honours 2022: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen’s Birthday Honours list for 2022 has been revealed – with scores of locals across Tayside and Fife receiving a gong.

To celebrate 70 years on the the throne, people from across the UK have been recognised for their talents and dedication to their communities.

The best-known Scottish recipients include the entire gold medal-winning Olympic curlers team, crime writer Ian Rankin, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews Professor Sally Mapstone, and chief constable of Police Scotland Iain Thomas Livingstone QPM.

The full list for Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife is as follows:

Knights Bachelor

Iain Thomas Livingstone QPM, Kincardine, Fife: Chief constable of Police Scotland. For services to policing and the public.

Ian Rankin OBE DL, Cardenden, Fife: Author. For services to literature and to charity.

MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire)

Professor Harry Campbell, Dunfermline, Fife: Professor of genetic epidemiology and public health at the University of Edinburgh. For services to international child health and global public health.

Hailey Caitlin Rose Duff, Forfar, Angus: Member of the British Olympic curling team. For services to curling.

William Robert Leckie Duncan, Perth, Perth and Kinross: For services to curling and to charity in Perth.

Dr Isobel Jessie Falconer, St Andrews, Fife: Reader of mathematics at the School of Mathematics and Statistics in University of St Andrews. For services to the history of mathematics and science.

Dr Barry Klaassen, Wester Ballindean, Perth and Kinross: Team leader at Scotland Emergency Medicine – Malawi Project and chief medical adviser of the British Red Cross. For services to overseas healthcare.

Claire Lavelle, Kirkcaldy, Fife: Founder of Hive of Wellbeing. For services to the wellbeing of students, teachers and staff in education.

Dr Elaine McNaughton (Elaine Campbell), Carnoustie, Angus: Lately senior partner at the Carnoustie Medical Group. For services to general practice and GP training in Scotland.

Margaret Erskine Nicoll, Perth, Perth and Kinross: Lately resilience learning programme manager at the Scottish government. For public service.

Mili Smith, Perth, Perth and Kinross: Member of the British Olympic curling team. For services to curling.

Stephen Connell Stewart, Anstruther, Fife: Director of sport and exercise at the University of St Andrews. For services to sport.

Dr Peter John Wright, Forfar, Angus: Leader of the Ecology and Conservation Group, Marine Scotland Science. For services to science.

Julie McDonald Young, Perth, Perth and Kinross: For services to dance and to young people in Perth.

OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire)

Dr Stephen James Cole, Broughty Ferry, Dundee: Intensive care doctor at NHS Tayside and president of the Scottish Intensive Care Society. For services to the NHS and to the Covid-19 response.

Professor Jean Scott Ker (Jean Scott Cachia), Cupar, Fife: Lately associate postgraduate dean of NHS Education for Scotland. For services to medical education.

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Sally Mapstone FRSE, St Andrews, Fife: Principal and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews. For services to higher education.

BEM (British Empire Medal)

Glenys Marjory Andrews, Kinross, Perth and Kinross: President of Perthshire Open Studios. For services to the arts in Perthshire.

Joan McFarlane Blue, Perth, Perth and Kinross: For services to education and to music in Perthshire.

James McFarlane Hunter, Perth, Perth and Kinross: President of the Perth Strathtay Harriers. For services to inclusion in sport.

Georgina Ann Ogilvy, Arbroath, Angus: Chair of the Arbroath branch women’s section, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to veterans.