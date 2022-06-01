Local health experts recognised in Queen’s Honours List

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Local health experts recognised in Queen’s Honours List

By Saskia Harper
June 1 2022, 10.31pm Updated: June 2 2022, 1.17am
Post Thumbnail

Four local experts who have improved the health of others are recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

They were named ahead of the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations alongside other recipients from various walks of life across Tayside and Fife.

Health experts receiving OBEs are:

  • Dundee University’s Professor Mary Josephine Renfrew, professor of mother and infant health for services to midwifery
  • Dr Stephen James Cole, intensive care, NHS Tayside for services to the NHS and to the Covid response

And receiving MBEs are:

  • Dr Barry Klaassen, Scotland emergency medicine – Malawi project and chief medical adviser, British Red Cross for services to overseas healthcare
  • Dr Elaine McNaughton, previously Carnoustie Medical Group, now Dundee University for services to General Practice and GP training in Scotland.

    Professor Mary Renfrew, OBE.

Professor Mary Renfrew, OBE

During a career spanning 40 years, focusing on maternal and infant health and feeding, and midwifery, the professor’s work has helped shape modern care for mothers and newborns in the UK and internationally.

“Helping to increase our understanding of the early days of life for newborns and their parents has always been a huge motivation,” says Prof Renfrew, who came to Dundee 10 years ago.

“It is an incredibly special time and it has been a great source of joy to have made a difference to woman, babies and families starting their lives together.”

Maternity care

Prof Renfrew’s career has seen her undertake groundbreaking research into infant health and maternity care.

And last month, she became the first midwife to be elected as a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences.

“My research has always involved collaborations with hugely talented individuals and institutions, and I’d like to thank all of my colleagues and collaborators who have worked with me,” she continues.

“It is a great honour to be named an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.”

Dr Barry Klaassen.

Dr Barry Klaassen, MBE

Dr Barry Klaassen has been recognised by the Queen for services to overseas healthcare.

He has dedicated years of his career working with the Scottish Emergency Medicine – Malawi Project, helping to set up emergency and trauma centres in Malawi.

Through the project, Scottish medical staff have trained and supported staff in Malawi, and opened the first emergency and trauma centre in Blantyre, Malawi in 2010.

Trauma centres

The team is in the process of setting up three more emergency and trauma centres in the remaining major hospitals across the country.

Dr Klaassen says: “I’m absolutely delighted and honoured. It’s another great accolade for all the effort everyone has put into the project.

“A huge thanks goes to the whole team at the NHS Tayside emergency medicine department, who are so supportive, and to Gwen Gordon, the project’s lead nurse.”

Dr Stephen Cole. Ninewells Hospital.

Dr Stephen James Cole, NHS Tayside, OBE

Dr Cole, from Broughty Ferry, is currently a consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care medicine at Ninewells Hospital.

During the pandemic Dr Cole, in his role as president of the Scottish Intensive Care Society, worked with the Scottish government to provide the potential for more than 700 ventilated ICU beds, four times the base capacity across Scotland.

Pandemic

He says: “The last two years have been career defining for everyone working in intensive care in Scotland.

“Scotland has much to be proud of in the way the pandemic has been managed.

“This award is gratefully received and is testament to the close collaboration, commitment and dedication of the entire intensive care team not only within Tayside, but across Scotland.”

Dr Elaine McNaughton OBE

Dr Elaine McNaughton, MBE

Dr McNaughton, from Carnoustie, is a well-known face in Angus, having joined Carnoustie medical practice in 1986 and staying until she retired last year.

This is not Dr McNaughton’s first award for her contribution to the community. The Royal College of GPs presented her with an outstanding achievement award in 2019 for her work merging local practices in Carnoustie into a purpose-built centre with allied healthcare teams.

Although her roots remained in clinical practice, she was heavily involved in developing and implementing innovative GP training programmes in Scotland.

Now an integrated teacher at Dundee University Dr McNaughton says “the huge honour” is “overwhelming and very humbling.”

Valued colleagues

She adds: “This recognises the outstanding work of all my GP colleagues. I hope it inspires people to consider a career in general practice.

“Particularly at a time when general practice, and the wider NHS are facing such huge challenges.

“We wouldn’t have achieved any of the service developments in the practice, the locality or improved the GP training experience without the commitment and expert clinical teams I’ve worked with over so many years.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to all my valued colleagues. It’s for them too that I receive this award for the services.”

From finding ‘case zero’ to dealing with six deaths a day, NHS Tayside nurses reflect on working through Covid

