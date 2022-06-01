Local health experts recognised in Queen’s Honours List

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four local experts who have improved the health of others are recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

They were named ahead of the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations alongside other recipients from various walks of life across Tayside and Fife.

Health experts receiving OBEs are:

Dundee University’s Professor Mary Josephine Renfrew, professor of mother and infant health for services to midwifery

Dr Stephen James Cole, intensive care, NHS Tayside for services to the NHS and to the Covid response

And receiving MBEs are:

Dr Barry Klaassen, Scotland emergency medicine – Malawi project and chief medical adviser, British Red Cross for services to overseas healthcare

Dr Elaine McNaughton, previously Carnoustie Medical Group, now Dundee University for services to General Practice and GP training in Scotland.



Professor Mary Renfrew, OBE

During a career spanning 40 years, focusing on maternal and infant health and feeding, and midwifery, the professor’s work has helped shape modern care for mothers and newborns in the UK and internationally.

“Helping to increase our understanding of the early days of life for newborns and their parents has always been a huge motivation,” says Prof Renfrew, who came to Dundee 10 years ago.

“It is an incredibly special time and it has been a great source of joy to have made a difference to woman, babies and families starting their lives together.”

Maternity care

Prof Renfrew’s career has seen her undertake groundbreaking research into infant health and maternity care.

And last month, she became the first midwife to be elected as a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences.

“My research has always involved collaborations with hugely talented individuals and institutions, and I’d like to thank all of my colleagues and collaborators who have worked with me,” she continues.

“It is a great honour to be named an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.”

Dr Barry Klaassen, MBE

Dr Barry Klaassen has been recognised by the Queen for services to overseas healthcare.

He has dedicated years of his career working with the Scottish Emergency Medicine – Malawi Project, helping to set up emergency and trauma centres in Malawi.

Through the project, Scottish medical staff have trained and supported staff in Malawi, and opened the first emergency and trauma centre in Blantyre, Malawi in 2010.

Trauma centres

The team is in the process of setting up three more emergency and trauma centres in the remaining major hospitals across the country.

Dr Klaassen says: “I’m absolutely delighted and honoured. It’s another great accolade for all the effort everyone has put into the project.

“A huge thanks goes to the whole team at the NHS Tayside emergency medicine department, who are so supportive, and to Gwen Gordon, the project’s lead nurse.”

Dr Stephen James Cole, NHS Tayside, OBE

Dr Cole, from Broughty Ferry, is currently a consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care medicine at Ninewells Hospital.

During the pandemic Dr Cole, in his role as president of the Scottish Intensive Care Society, worked with the Scottish government to provide the potential for more than 700 ventilated ICU beds, four times the base capacity across Scotland.

Pandemic

He says: “The last two years have been career defining for everyone working in intensive care in Scotland.

“Scotland has much to be proud of in the way the pandemic has been managed.

“This award is gratefully received and is testament to the close collaboration, commitment and dedication of the entire intensive care team not only within Tayside, but across Scotland.”

Dr Elaine McNaughton, MBE

Dr McNaughton, from Carnoustie, is a well-known face in Angus, having joined Carnoustie medical practice in 1986 and staying until she retired last year.

This is not Dr McNaughton’s first award for her contribution to the community. The Royal College of GPs presented her with an outstanding achievement award in 2019 for her work merging local practices in Carnoustie into a purpose-built centre with allied healthcare teams.

Although her roots remained in clinical practice, she was heavily involved in developing and implementing innovative GP training programmes in Scotland.

Now an integrated teacher at Dundee University Dr McNaughton says “the huge honour” is “overwhelming and very humbling.”

Valued colleagues

She adds: “This recognises the outstanding work of all my GP colleagues. I hope it inspires people to consider a career in general practice.

“Particularly at a time when general practice, and the wider NHS are facing such huge challenges.

“We wouldn’t have achieved any of the service developments in the practice, the locality or improved the GP training experience without the commitment and expert clinical teams I’ve worked with over so many years.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to all my valued colleagues. It’s for them too that I receive this award for the services.”