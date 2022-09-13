Fife firewood business warns supplies could run out ‘by Christmas’ as families turn to stoves to heat homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Fife firewood business warns supplies could run out ‘by Christmas’ as families turn to stoves to heat homes

By Aileen Robertson
September 13 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 13 2022, 9.19am
stoves
Owners of wood burners have been stockpiling logs ahead of the winter.

A Fife supplier has warned some firewood supplies could be ‘finished by Christmas’ amid an unprecedented demand for wood burning stoves.

The prospect of soaring gas and electricity bills has resulted in suppliers of wood burners and kiln-dried logs being ‘inundated’ with business.

Laura Anderson owns Kingdom Firewood in Kingskettle.

“We’ve been busier over the summer than we usually are at Christmas time.”

Not expecting many customers during the long, hot days, she says she “didn’t have any staff to cover the work”.

She adds: “Usually we don’t need staff until September/October”.

Why could hardwood run out?

Hardwood burned in domestic heating stoves includes ash, oak and birch.

Laura says it is what stove suppliers recommend.

“Pretty much all of the stove installers tell customers they can only use kiln dried hardwood.

“But hardwood is not a sustainable product in the UK. It will run out.

“All of our suppliers are anticipating it will be finished by Christmas.”

Laura runs Kingdom Firewood with her husband Callum who are worried about supplies.

She says imports of hardwood have dried up because of the Ukraine crisis.

“That means that the companies that usually buy the imported hardwood are fighting for the local supplies as well.

“It means the price has gone up.

“It also means that the small stock we have in the UK is massively running out.”

Laura says larch softwood is a good alternative to hardwood logs.

“Larch doesn’t have quite as much resin in it.”

Larch is grown in Scotland and Laura says it is a more sustainable option for burning in closed stoves.

Stove retailer ‘inundated’

Meanwhile, Gary Turnbull who runs Fire Surround Centres in Dundee has seen demand for wood burning stoves more than double.

“We have been inundated with stove inquiries.

“I’ve never seen it this busy.”

stove
Gary Turnbull.

The company also sells gas and electric fires.

But at the moment customers are mainly asking about wood burners.

“Normally, in June, July, August time, we’re very quiet.

“It’s quite seasonal, going back before Covid-times.

“Over summertime, nobody thinks about their stove. They’re on holiday, or whatever else.”

Uncertainty over fuel bills

Gary says there is no doubt people are concerned about the uncertainty facing gas and electricity costs.

Customers are looking to “future-proof” their homes.

Meanwhile, he says staff advise customers on what they can and cannot burn in their stoves.

“We recommend going to a proper log supplier.

“There’s no point buying a nice car and putting in rubbish.”

Gary says “wet wood”, which has a moisture content of more than 20%, is the worst thing to burn.

In addition to releasing more harmful emissions, it also wrecks your stove.

“The stove doesn’t burn properly, the glass goes all black, you get a build up of creosotes within the chimney itself.

“You don’t burn anything that’s treated. No MDF, no chipboard, nothing that has resin through it.”

Wood burners must now meet new standards aimed at minimising emissions of harmful particles linked to respiratory diseases and cancers.

However, even the most up to date models still emit more pollutants than burning domestic gas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

King Charles III with Leonardo DiCaprio
Charles III and the environment: What next now the campaigner is king?
0
James Hutton's portrait, by Henry Raeburn
James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the…
0
Dr Jill Belch and Linda Martin CTLR costs rise opponents Jill Belch and Linda Martin.
Councils given climate change warning less than 24 hours after Perth and Kinross approves…
1
Councillor Alasdair Bailey
Last ditch bid to stop Cross Tay Link Road fails as councillors greenlight £32.5…
0
Gayle Ritchie joins the dig for the lost monastery of Deer. Picture: Paul Glendell.
Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer
0
deer with mother
Tayside forestry managers hit back in deer cull row
Cross Tay Link Road
Perth's Cross Tay Link Road bill rises to £150m, sparking fresh public spending fears
1
Bins have been overflowing for days on Reform Street in Dundee.
How bin strikes have lured rats into Dundee and Perth city centres
3
deer with mother
Young deer destined to starve in Tayside due to forestry mismanagement, claim gamekeepers
1
MairRural economy secretary Mairi Gougeon with farm manager Bruce Christie at Burghill Farm.
Fears for farming's future in Angus, Perthshire and Fife as Scottish Government ducks key…
1

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0