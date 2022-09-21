Plan to help Perthshire and Angus farmers ‘co-exist successfully’ with beavers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Plan to help Perthshire and Angus farmers ‘co-exist successfully’ with beavers

By Joanna Bremner
September 21 2022, 5.28pm
Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater, left, with Sara Rasmussen of the Scottish Wildlife Trust and NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska.
Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater, left, with Sara Rasmussen of the Scottish Wildlife Trust and NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska.

A strategy has been published to help beavers and communities around the River Tay “co-exist successfully.”

Previously driven to extinction, beavers are now vital to biodiversity in Scotland.

On top of measures announced in November last year, the new Scottish Beaver Strategy will help support beaver populations.

This nationwide scheme has three main aims:

  • Promote and expand beaver populations
  • Maximise biodiversity while avoiding negative impacts
  • Improve management of expanding population

Although they come with a wide range of environmental benefits, the strategy recognises that beavers can pose problems for farmers.

Their dams can redirect water flow, causing riverbanks to flood areas like Tayside farmland.

We aim to see further releases into new catchments in Scotland this year.

Francesca Osowska, NatureScot chief executive. 

NatureScot aims to see communities “co-existing successfully” with beavers.

Chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “Our ambitious long-term vision is to see the beaver population expand across Scotland, co-existing successfully with communities.

“Beavers can play an important role in helping to restore biodiversity and respond to the climate emergency in Scotland and we aim to see further releases into new catchments in Scotland this year.

“At the same time, it’s essential that this happens in a way that takes into account the views of local communities living in these areas.”

In Perthshire, the animals proved immensely popular in beavers tours this year.

The strategy outlines a 2045 vision statement where any difficulties will be mitigated and managed within a timely manner.

Beaver strategy will continue to restore ‘lost species’

Back in 2019, the Scottish Government made the Eurasian beaver a protected species, outlawing unregulated culling.

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said: “Just 25 years ago most people would not have imagined that beavers would soon return as a member of our Scottish fauna.

“Now they are returning we have a responsibility to look after and value them – to learn to live alongside these remarkable animals.

“Restoring this lost species is important in its own right, but beavers will also contribute to restoring Scotland’s natural environment.”

The strategy includes the mapping of suitable habitats and improving access for the trapping and moving of beavers.

Image of a beaver in water
A beaver in the water. 

Matter of urgency

Sarah Robinson is director of conservation at the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

She said the strategy is of immense importance.

“Biodiversity is declining at a faster rate now than at any time in human history,” she said.

“Beavers provide a nature-based solution to tackling the growing crisis.

“The national strategy sets out how to help beavers become established throughout Scotland’s lochs, burns and rivers, and the many ways that both people and wildlife will benefit from their presence.

“We need to act urgently to implement this forward-looking strategy.”

NatureScot says they will continue to support those with questions or concerns regarding beaver impacts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
Post Thumbnail
Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled
0
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Angus Council not opposed to £40 million 80 megawatt battery storage plant for Duntrune…
0
Ninian Stuart of Falkland Estate. Falkland. Supplied by Wendy Ball
Falkland Harvest Fest: How can we create flourishing places that nourish people?
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
Aberdour bridge
Two years on, Fife Coastal Path link at Aberdour is no closer to being…
2
photo shows two men in yellow waterproofs, knee deep in muddy floodwater in a Perth street.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I want to buy a house in Tayside but climate change is…
1
Susan Glover
Markinch residents want biomass air pollution answers
0
Thousands of flowers were left in memory of The Queen at Balmoral after her death. Photo: Wullie Marr, September 9, 2022.
Here's what will happen to all the flowers and tributes at Balmoral
stoves
Fife firewood business warns supplies could run out 'by Christmas' as families turn to…
0

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks