Plan to help Perthshire and Angus farmers ‘co-exist successfully’ with beavers

A strategy has been published to help beavers and communities around the River Tay “co-exist successfully.”

Previously driven to extinction, beavers are now vital to biodiversity in Scotland.

On top of measures announced in November last year, the new Scottish Beaver Strategy will help support beaver populations.

This nationwide scheme has three main aims:

Promote and expand beaver populations

Maximise biodiversity while avoiding negative impacts

Improve management of expanding population

Although they come with a wide range of environmental benefits, the strategy recognises that beavers can pose problems for farmers.

Their dams can redirect water flow, causing riverbanks to flood areas like Tayside farmland.

We aim to see further releases into new catchments in Scotland this year. Francesca Osowska, NatureScot chief executive.

NatureScot aims to see communities “co-existing successfully” with beavers.

Chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “Our ambitious long-term vision is to see the beaver population expand across Scotland, co-existing successfully with communities.

“Beavers can play an important role in helping to restore biodiversity and respond to the climate emergency in Scotland and we aim to see further releases into new catchments in Scotland this year.

“At the same time, it’s essential that this happens in a way that takes into account the views of local communities living in these areas.”

In Perthshire, the animals proved immensely popular in beavers tours this year.

The strategy outlines a 2045 vision statement where any difficulties will be mitigated and managed within a timely manner.

Beaver strategy will continue to restore ‘lost species’

Back in 2019, the Scottish Government made the Eurasian beaver a protected species, outlawing unregulated culling.

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said: “Just 25 years ago most people would not have imagined that beavers would soon return as a member of our Scottish fauna.

“Now they are returning we have a responsibility to look after and value them – to learn to live alongside these remarkable animals.

“Restoring this lost species is important in its own right, but beavers will also contribute to restoring Scotland’s natural environment.”

The strategy includes the mapping of suitable habitats and improving access for the trapping and moving of beavers.

Matter of urgency

Sarah Robinson is director of conservation at the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

She said the strategy is of immense importance.

“Biodiversity is declining at a faster rate now than at any time in human history,” she said.

“Beavers provide a nature-based solution to tackling the growing crisis.

“The national strategy sets out how to help beavers become established throughout Scotland’s lochs, burns and rivers, and the many ways that both people and wildlife will benefit from their presence.

“We need to act urgently to implement this forward-looking strategy.”

NatureScot says they will continue to support those with questions or concerns regarding beaver impacts.