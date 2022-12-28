Could you live in a tiny house? Plans for off grid eco homes near Auchtermuchty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Could you live in a tiny house? Plans for off grid eco homes near Auchtermuchty

By Aileen Robertson
December 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 28 2022, 11.13am
Nichola and John Fletcher have offered some of their land for the project.
Nichola and John Fletcher have offered some of their land for the project.

Could you live in a tiny house? Plans for eco-homes in Fife could offer an alternative way of life and help tackle climate change.

That’s the hope of outdoor mentor Paula Cowie, who has secured a piece of land near Auchtermuchty for the scheme.

Paula has teamed up with leading vet and deer farmer John Fletcher, and his wife Nichola, of Reediehill Farm for the project.

Paula Cowie is a mentor who helps young people connect with nature. Image: Paula Cowie/Facebook.

She posted no fewer than 70 letters to local farmers asking if she could use their land for the eco-homes.

John was the only one who replied.

“He gets it,” said Paula.

“He really cares about sustainability.”

What is a ‘tiny house’ like?

Paula has lodged a full planning application for her ‘tiny houses’.

If councillors approve the proposal, it would see four homes no larger than 40ft by 10ft built at John’s farm.

The houses would be permanent homes, be off-grid and have composting toilets. There would be a central building with a washing machine, freezer for storing food and office space for those working from home.

Paula plans to live in one herself.

“I can’t wait.

“The most important thing for me isn’t so much the house, it’s the land.

“It’s a natural progression from the work that I do. I work for a charity and it’s all about young people and nature connection.

“For me this small community is a place for future generations. It’s for young people to come and connect more with the land, and be in a community.”

‘Research’

Paula says there will be a ‘research element’ to the project.

It will serve as an experiment to find out “how small can your footprint be, living in a tiny house.”

“You can’t have much stuff. You’re living a much simpler life.

“The most important thing is the energy consumption is very minimal.

“It doesn’t take as much energy to heat it up.

“The design of them is such high spec in terms of insulation, they just won’t need a lot of heat.”

Nichola and John Fletcher at the site earmarked for the tiny houses proposal.

Residents will be encouraged to car share to save fuel.

Meanwhile, there will be a communal growing area so the residents can produce some of their own food.

“There’s no mains water and no sewage connection. So they’re very autonomous.

“But they’re going to have very sophisticated compost toilets and they’re going to be recycling the water caught from the roofs into the food growing areas.”

Paula added the homes would be best suited to “people that don’t want to be indoors a lot.”

John was ‘highly sceptical’ at first

John admits he was “highly sceptical” when he first heard Paula’s tiny house plans.

“But that was about four or five years ago.

“Now, and through lockdown, we have seen more of her and I’ve become more and more impressed.”

He said Paula’s work mentoring children to connect with nature and her involvement in the Earthship Fife project in Kinghorn sparked his interest.

“The more she talked about it, the more I began to understand that it really is our duty to try and encourage things like this.

“I feel deeply that we have a duty to try and learn more about the countryside and try to get more involved in it.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented