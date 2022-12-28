Scotland and Australia should check Alex Mitchell’s family background, says St Johnstone team-mate Ryan McGowan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland lost out to Australia when it came to which country Harry Souttar would represent in international football.

And Socceroos defender Ryan McGowan believes both nations should be doing a bit of homework to find out if his Perth team-mate, Alex Mitchell has a Caledonian or Aussie bloodline.

Mitchell has been a star for Saints alongside McGowan this season, with further career progression expected when the Englishman returns to Millwall in the summer.

Souttar, who the former Hearts man knows from their time together at Dundee United and with Australia, caught the eye at the recent World Cup.

McGowan knows a centre-half with a high ceiling for improvement when he sees one.

“Alex has a lot of the qualities Harry’s got,” he said.

“Harry’s maybe slightly better on the ball but Alex has only just turned 21 so he’s got a lot of time to improve in that area.

“He’s a fantastic defender – everybody’s seen that here this season.

“He puts his head in front of everything and loves the no-nonsense side of the game.

“After having such a good few months and got a bit of praise it’s important he uses that to kick-on.

“It’s all well and good breaking into a team but you need to make sure performances stay at a certain level.”

Lucky to have him

McGowan added: “If you’re Australia or Scotland he’s one you’d be looking at his family background and finding out where his parents and grandparents are from.

“He’s definitely got the capability to go to higher levels.

Alex Mitchell scored his first goal for St Johnstone in GW9! 🔷#FFScotland pic.twitter.com/ZHeXmqaEhS — Fantasy Football Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@FantasyScotland) October 10, 2022

“If you’re a scout you’re looking at the boxes he ticks – physically very strong, defends well, positions himself well, good on the ball, good age.

“We’re very lucky to have him and hopefully he keeps playing as he has been.

“We want this season to be successful and he’s a big part of that.”