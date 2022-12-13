Owen Coyle knew ex-Dundee United kid Harry Souttar was destined for big things when he bounced back from Ross County debut own goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a nightmare way for Harry Souttar to make his Ross County debut.

But Owen Coyle knew after the Australian World Cup star shrugged off a spectacular own goal that he was destined for big things in football.

The 24-year-old emerged as an international star this month, with a series of highly impressive displays for the Socceroos in Qatar.

Back in January of 2018, Souttar was trying to make a name for himself on loan in Dingwall.

Coyle, the man who brought him to the Highlands, isn’t likely to forget the header into the top corner that put Motherwell in front against County at Fir Park.

But it was the reaction of Souttar to that individual setback that made an even deeper impression.

“Harry was on the bench,” Coyle recalled. “It was the first league game after the winter break.

“We brought him on early in the game (six minutes) when the skipper, Andrew Davies, got injured.

“Within no time big Harry had scored with a header into the top corner. Unfortunately it was into his own net!

“Do you know what, that game when he scored the own goal – he went on to be one of the best Ross County players in the match.

“I loved that.

“It would have been easy for a 20-year-old to collapse. After that night I knew he’d be alright and would go on to have a great career.

“He had the mentality to go with the ability.”

‘Better and better’

Coyle was thrilled to see Dundee United academy product, Souttar perform to such a high standard in the company of world stars like Messi and Mbappe.

“It’s great for a manager when you see a young player kick-on and get better and better,” he told Courier Sport.

“Harry was always going to be a star.

“I’d watched him in a couple of Stoke games. He was only a baby, growing into his body but he was already comfortable on the ball and could pass.

“We knew he would improve as a defender.

“I think I only paid about three or four hundred quid to get him on loan.

No player attempted (8) or completed (4) more long passes in the first half of Argentina vs. Australia than Harry Souttar. He continues to turn heads. 👀#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ft4gpCmqUy — Squawka (@Squawka) December 3, 2022

“When you recognise somebody has potential as a young player it’s always great to see them go on to fulfil it and play at such high a level as a World Cup.

“Had he not got that bad injury I’ve got no doubt Stoke would have received a big transfer offer for him already.

“A lot of clubs were clamouring after him.

“He’s set for a huge career.”