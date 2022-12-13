LEE WILKIE: Dundee can’t think about huge Ayr clash yet – putting right Cove Rangers wrongs will focus minds this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s win at Falkirk was pretty much a textbook cup display.

Get in front early, put yourselves well in control and coast to the finish.

The second half maybe wasn’t great but they got there in the end.

You can’t ask for much better than that. But the good news is manager Gary Bowyer is.

That’s a good sign for me – he has been instilling that winning mentality where a player is never satisfied and wants to keep pushing no matter what.

The players have to believe they are the best in the division if they are going to win it.

And keep going like they are, the opposition are going to start to realise you get nothing easily from Dundee.

Depth

Even when a bunch of players are missing like Thursday, others are coming in and performing.

That’s a wonderful position to be in and shows just how important the depth of talent in the squad will be throughout the season.

Next up they have a home test against Cove Rangers and there can’t be any eyes on the following week’s trip to league leaders Ayr.

I don’t think there will be, though – Dundee have a score to settle with Cove after their last meeting.

That should be enough to focus minds on Saturday.