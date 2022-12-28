Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023

By Graham Brown
December 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 28 2022, 11.45am
Locals opposed to the crematorium plan hope the appeal will be heard early in 2023. Image: Paul Reid
Locals opposed to the crematorium plan hope the appeal will be heard early in 2023. Image: Paul Reid

Campaigners fighting plans for another Angus crematorium are pinning their hopes on a final decision for the farmland bid within weeks.

The Duntrune critics had hoped the saga would be decided before the end of 2022.

But Angus planning councillors who will make the final call were unable to find time to squeeze in a site visit.

It means the controversial plan will be a priority item on the agenda of the authority’s development management review committee (DMRC) in the coming weeks.

The proposal

Angus farmer Guthrie Batchelor wants to use land at Burnside of Duntrune for the crematorium, memorial garden and car parking.

Plans first emerged around two years’ ago.

The well-known Friockheim family own the site and have farmed in Angus for eight generations.

Mr Batchelor hopes it will help the business diversify.

And he says it will bring another much-needed facility to Angus, which currently has only one crematorium near Arbroath.

But the proposal sparked a massive local backlash.

There were more than 700 objections submitted.

Angus crematorium
A design image of the planned crematorium at Burnside of Duntrune. Image: Angus Council.

A fighting fund reached its initial target of £2,000 within days. Locals have since raised considerably more to challenge the application.

The rival parties have also mounted a banner campaign on the road near Murroes where the crematorium would be built.

The lack of good public transport links was a key reason behind the refusal.

But locals say it is simply the wrong development in the wrong place.

Guthrie Batchelor crematorium plan
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Burnside of Duntrune site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And a year ago, Angus planning officials backed the opponents.

They refused the application under delegated powers.

The authority said the proposal broke council, regional and national planning policy.

Objectors’ delight was short-lived after Mr Batchelor appealed the decision.

Decision lies with review committee

The plan now rests in the hands of the five-strong DMRC.

They were presented with a 3,500-page report in August.

But campaigners identified “serious discrepancies” in the council report and a decision was delayed.

Objector Ian Robertson of Duntrune House with plans for the site. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

It was then due to come before the DMRC in early December.

However, council officials said a planned site visit by committee members had been postponed.

Lead campaigner Ian Robertson has now been told the authority is working hard to firm up arrangements for the visit to take place during the first couple of weeks in January.

The council said: “Officers fully acknowledge and sympathise with the impact of a further delay to consideration of the planning appeal for this application.”

Mr Robertson said yet another delay was a disappointment.

“I’m glad to hear the latest issue was just one of technical staff availability and that Angus Council are working to bring this matter to a conclusion within the first two weeks of 2023.

“We hoped this sorry saga would not drag into 2023, but hopefully it can be brought to a conclusion soon.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented